TRAVERSE CITY — Inspiration hits every artist differently. For Samantha TwoCrow, it’s always in the middle of the night, unplanned when she rushes to her craft room and begins to sketch designs and pull out materials.
From there, TwoCrow becomes engulfed in beading, an art that demands patience and attention to detail. A single project, like a small pair of earrings, can take many hours for completion, with much larger pieces expanding into weeks, even months.
Single beads are laid down, then sewed onto a backing, usually made of either a traditional material like animal hide or something more contemporary like Pellon board.
TwoCrow is a Kitchi Wiikweedong Anishinaabe citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and comes from a long line of family painters, beaders, basket makers and seamstresses. Her beaded jewelry walks the line of shifting the parameters between traditional and contemporary Anishinaabek beadwork, reflecting both her family’s history and a world she foresees.
Before she learned how to bead though, her late grandfather Enos Wasageshik, showed her how to work with traditional materials, like porcupine quills, and black ash wood to make baskets.
TwoCrow said growing up in the small town of East Jordan, their family had to keep their traditional arts “behind closed doors,” because it wasn’t socially accepted.
But TwoCrow said that her grandfather knew the importance of passing down their family’s traditions, so he showed her everything she knows today about the art of beadwork.
“He put his heart into everything he taught me and made sure those teachings were given in love,” TwoCrow said.
At age 11, TwoCrow was taught how to traditionally bead by her grandfather, she said from there, it took over her life. Soon she was dedicated to beading and explained that with each bead she laid, then sewed down, she grew closer to her cultural identity.
It was about middle school, when TwoCrow came to a realization, that she needed to decide whether she wanted to thrive in her Anishinaabek traditions, and face continued racism or to hide that part of herself and thrive in the mostly, non-Indigenous community she lived in.
“I dove headfirst into beading,” TwoCrow laughed, adding that she was inspired by her grandfather’s dedication to showing her the beauty of being Odawa from such as young age, despite how dangerous it was at times.
She said that in remembering her grandfather’s commitment, from there beading became a normal part of her every day.
“It was the first art that helped shape my identity as an Odawa kwe (woman),” TwoCrow said.
In an act of “recreating bloodline histories,” TwoCrow said that she takes inspiration for her art from childhood memories, cultural traditions, or images from her grandfather’s paintings of Anishinaabek florals.
From there, she said it is really up to her creative energy to meld them together into a piece that represents both the past, present and future.
TwoCrow said for her personally as an artist, that she likes to create “one-time pieces,” unique in the colors of the beads, materials used, and images she creates. It’s important, she said, that she gives her whole heart to every piece she crafts.
Besides being featured all over the northern region and state of Michigan at various museums and cultural buildings, TwoCrow’s beadwork is also held by the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C and has been featured at Electric Forest Music Festival.
Currently, TwoCrow works full-time as director of Suttons Bay Indigenous Education Program, while beading full-time also. She has an upcoming project with a popular streaming platform, stating she cannot give details just yet, but it will bring a lot of representation for Anishinaabek art into mainstream media.
As a mother of four, TwoCrow said that she has passed on those traditions of beadwork and Anishinaabek jewelry making to her three daughters.
It brings her a lot of happiness to see her children become connected to a family lineage of art, she said.
“Our family had a lot of cultural theft from colonization, I know my grandfather would be proud that I am carrying on our art.”
