TRAVERSE CITY — In between her ancestral homelands of the Upper Peninsula, and childhood home in the suburbs outside of Cleveland Ohio, Baawating Anishinaabe, Natasha Myhal spent the last year living in Manistee.
The 28-year-old doctoral candidate from the department of Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder has been researching the intersections of Anishinaabe gikendaasowin (knowledge) in response to climate change.
Since 2018, Myhal spent time collecting qualitative data for her doctoral research on how the changing climate conditions shifts the needs of “land-based cultural practices among Odawa peoples in Manistee.”
Myhal, a citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, said that her aim is to understand how traditional knowledge informs land stewardship in the Little River band of Ottawa Indians Natural Resources Department’s efforts to protect the health of the community.
Her past work has included traditional Indigenous knowledge systems with plant management of Montana and Colorado and environmental change and colonial practices in the Great Lakes which has evolved over the years. She said she approaches her research as ceremony.
For Myhal this means building meaningful relationships within the community, which takes time, she said. Her approach helps to maintain accountability in keeping those connections, building trust, and honoring what the community (including the land, water, and animal-relatives in Anishinaabe culture) needs.
She explained that historically, there has been a lot of extraction from Indigenous communities, so she aims to break down the boundary between researchers and community by taking up space in her field as Baawating Ojibwe.
Getting to that space where Myhal is able to balance research and community has not always been easy for her.
“It often feels like I am walking within two worlds,” Myhal said. “I experienced western education systems in my primary and secondary education and the curriculum never represented me as an Anishinaabe woman”
When she started her undergraduate studies a decade ago at the University of Minnesota, Myhal said that she wasn’t sure of her direction, and wasn’t aware of what her connection was quite yet within the community.
It was when she volunteered at her university’s medicine wheel garden, Myhal said it was there she really learned the value of connection and mentorship that later has helped lead to where she is today.
Not having a garden growing up in the suburbs, Myhal explained she had little knowledge of how to tend the earth or care for plants, like her friend Lera possessed. Guided with patience and a better understanding of the natural world, Myhal said that Lera took the time to pass plant and other cultural teachings to her. After this experience, Myhal became more involved with the Native campus community and continued to learn about her Ojibwe culture and traditions.
Myhal stated that building those meaningful relationships and connections within the community helped change the course of her research, because it’s been able to be guided by the LRBOI community, rather than arriving and leaving without any further contact with the community.
“It’s been based on community input and getting to know the needs, based on the mutual trust built,” Myhal said.
It’s been important to her to implement Indigenous policy-ecology approach to the research in her field, especially, she said, in the Great Lakes, to help assist the LRBOI NRD in their ongoing research regarding climate change and its impacts.
She said that this co-creation in the research between the LRBOI coming can one day serve other sovereign nations in Michigan as the roots for natural resources management regarding cultural life ways.
The community survives on these connections, not only through traditional practices, but ecology as a whole, she explained.
