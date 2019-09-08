TRAVERSE CITY — More than a dozen animals have a long road to recovery ahead of them after Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies found them living in “deplorable conditions” last month.
An arrest warrant was sworn out Thursday for a 32-year-old Traverse City resident who faces one felony count of abandoning of and cruelty to four to 10 animals stemming from a Grand Traverse Animal Control investigation. The charge carries with it a maximum sentence of two years in prison along with a $2,000 fine and up to 300 hours of community service.
A complaint report filed with the 86th District Court states that a search warrant for a residence on Rasho Road in East Bay Township was obtained in August. Deputies, along with animal control officials, had to wear respirators to enter the home Aug. 9, where they found six dogs, seven kittens and one turtle living with urine and feces on the floor, according to the report. All of the animals except for the turtle had fleas, and all but the turtle and a Chihuahua were undernourished, court records show.
A forensic veterinarian examined the animals and found that dogs and kittens were “all suffering from neglect” and will require “extensive general and medical care to become healthy.”
