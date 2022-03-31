TRAVERSE CITY — New options are on the horizon for anyone motivated to answer the call of the wild, recreate or enjoy safe, non-motorized transportation.
Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails partners with communities, individuals, nonprofits and government entities to expand the regional trail network.
The effort to connect the Three Mile Trail to a number of schools south of Hammond Road got a $900,000 boost as it was included in $1.5 trillion Congressional omnibus bill for 2022, said TART spokesman Brian Beauchamp. The proposed trail extension will wind south from Three Mile Road through the Mitchell Creek Meadows Nature Preserve and property owned by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, behind Grand Traverse Academy to connect to Hammond Road, east of the Oleson’s Plaza.
The group worked with Representative Jack Bergman’s office (R-Watersmeet) for the last year to ensure it was included, Beauchamp said.
“It is a huge catalyst for the continuation of the project,” Beauchamp said, as the funding will help with engineering and construction costs.
The Boardman Lake Loop — a decades-long collaboration between TART, Garfield Township, the City of Traverse City and Grand Traverse County — is nearing completion this summer. The final leg of the linear park closes the Boardman Lake circle which connects to points of interest, natural assets, outdoor art installations and the greater TART system.
Contractors worked through the winter to complete the last mile of the non-motorized pathway.
“They’ve put the boardwalk decking down. Bridge abutment is ready to install, and railings are onsite,” said Beauchamp. Expect a ribbon-cutting celebration later this season.
Initial flagging and survey work started on the Acme Connector, a 1.8-mile partnership between Acme Township Parks and Trails Committee and TART that links the TART Trail terminus at Bunker Hill Road to the intersection of M-72 and US-31 in Acme. A section of the trail will provide access to the Acme Meijer store and Grand Traverse Town Center development, and is anticipated to complete this summer.
It creates the southernmost segment of the 45-mile, long-planned Nakwema Trailway linking Traverse City and Charlevoix.
“It’s nice to have it finally extended a little,” said Karly Wentzloff of the Township Parks and Trails Planning Committee. “It’s a small step but motivating.”
The decades-long vision for the Nakwema is supported by TART Trails, Top of Michigan Trails Council, local governments and Networks Northwest. Once completed the Nakwema will afford connections to a 325-mile trail network spanning northern Lower Michigan.
The 5-mile final leg of Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail is currently in the engineering phase. The 21-mile pathway is designated a Pure Michigan® trail. It links users to the national park’s campgrounds, points of interest and surrounding communities. Its development is the result of collaboration between the Leelanau Heritage Route Committee, Michigan Department of Transportation, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, and TART Trails.
Plans call for the new section to extend north from Bohemian Road to Good Harbor Trail (CR 651).
“The stretch is part of the original concept linking the trail to the popular Good Harbor Beach,” Beauchamp said. “It’s adding to what the trail already showcases of the park’s beauty.”
Glen Arbor Township moves forward with preliminary designs to build a Heritage Trail link. The planned Glen Arbor Connector would join the established trail just north of the Homestead property along M-22.
“The (Township) board’s primary concern is safety,” said Township Clerk Pamela Laureto. “We’d like to get people who walk, use strollers and bikes off M-22.”
Leelanau County has its sights on new connections. Talks continue in 2022 between TART, landowners and communities to explore ways to expand the TART-owned Leelanau Trail north to Peshawbestown and eventually to Northport. The trail currently spans 17 miles between Grelickville and Suttons Bay.
Leelanau County’s Community Parks and Recreation Plan for 2020-2024 outlines its trail expansion vision. An MDOT-commissioned program would prioritize funding future county projects, including a TART connector trail from Traverse City to the Village of Empire and a trail along M-204 and M-22 from Suttons Bay to Leland.
The project is still in the land acquisition and easement negotiation phase, Beauchamp said.
The vision for the downtown Traverse City TART trail expansion is moving from concept to reality. Trail development proposals arose when Michigan Department of Transportation announced a $19 million reconstruction of Grandview Parkway scheduled for 2023.
TART partnered with the City of Traverse City and Downtown Development Authority to develop a concept plan to improve and expand the non-motorized TART trail along Grandview Parkway between Division and Garfield. Trail construction would take place concurrent to MDOT’s work. Updates will better the user experience for the pathway which logs as many as two million annual visits. It includes improved trails, safer crossings and more connections.
Improvements also reduce user conflicts by expanding the existing trail to 16 feet accommodating a dedicated bi-directional bicycle path and six-foot pedestrian lane. The project moves forward from design to financing.
“The funding conversation is just beginning,” Beauchamp said. “We envision a public, private partnership to cover engineering and construction.”
