We are near the midpoint of 2022, I’m not sure how to quantify the year — is it half-empty, or half-full? Either way, the past six months have been a doozy — locally, regionally, and abroad — and the dooziness comes with all kinds of emotions, reactions, and, quite frankly, exhaustion.
Books help, don’t you think? Books, poems, podcasts, music — any and all artistic and creative expression, really, certainly helps.
The National Writers Series has had a robust winter/spring season with 10 events (10!) in six months with writers and creators from across the human spectrum who have enlightened and entertained us and have helped us feel a little more connected and a lot less alone. Stories will do that, time and time again.
We also held workshops and masterclasses for our local youth, awarded four scholarships, and curated our annual Literary Journal filled with deeply personal and well-crafted submissions from dozens of local students.
I am filled with hope knowing these young writers are thinking critically about themselves and their world and sharing their voices with pride. We invite you to celebrate the launch of Literary Journal with us and meet and hear from the published authors on Tuesday, June 7, at 5:30 pm at Higher Grounds at the Commons.
When I reflect back on the year thus far with all of this in mind, it certainly feels half-full. There’s nothing wrong with half-empty, though, Half-empty means openness — space for more. And there’s hope in that space. We have two events lined up for June with authors who, in beautifully different ways, capture that sense of space for more.
Daniel Bergner joins us live at the City Opera House on June 2, to discuss his breathtaking book, “The Mind and The Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches.” Bergner raises profound questions about how we understand ourselves and the essential human divide between our brains and our minds, and I was hooked after reading the first page.
With May being Mental Health Awareness month, bringing Daniel to our main stage seemed almost critical in a time when so many of us are seeking new and compassionate ways to treat and care for ourselves and our loved ones.
New York Times bestselling author (and local!) Angie Morgan joins us live at the City Opera House just a few weeks later on June 16, to discuss her latest book, “Bet On You: How to Win with Risk.” With clear, actionable steps, Angie reveals hard-earned, real-world insights that will help us realize our potential by enacting risk in ways most meaningful to us personally.
Remember those goals and intentions you set at the beginning of the year? Time for your midyear check-in! So dust them off and get ready to reset with this Angie at this event.
Half-empty? Half-full? Either way, we are here now. We all made it to this point, and I’m grateful to be here with you, our community, and the entire NWS family. Onward together!
