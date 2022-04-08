Welcome to April, the month that brings a slow and grueling transition from winter to spring.
Days are longer (but sunshine isn’t guaranteed), snow and ice melt (but freeze over hours later), and the earth softens (but turns into mud). For many of us, transitional times like spring are uncomfortable. When it comes to weather, the discomfort is generally surface level — snow or rain boots, heavy or light coat, umbrella or … forget it, just stay home.
When it comes to other types of transitions, though, the discomfort can be felt more deeply. Starting a new job and moving to a new town, for example, are two transitions I am experiencing as the new executive director for the National Writers Series and as a newcomer to Traverse City. These transitions are both exciting and challenging (thankfully leaning more heavily toward exciting).
Transitions are taking place all around us — locally, nationally, and globally. Instead of shying away from these areas of challenge, we have an opportunity to come together, to be curious, and to move forward. As Ellen Airgood, author of “Tin Camp Road” — who joined us at the City Opera House last month for our first in-person author event of 2022 — said to Teresa Scollon’s North Ed Writers Studio class at Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center — “Humans need stories.”
Our spring events will allow you, our wonderful community, to join us in embracing this time of change with the captivating stories we need.
The National Writers Series is partnering with the Traverse City International Affairs Forum for an evening of critical conversations about the unfolding situation in Ukraine. This fundraising event will feature voices from our local and global communities to highlight how Traverse City is uniquely connected to Ukraine and uniquely positioned to be a support to the Ukrainian people. We hope you will join us on Wednesday, April 13 at 6:30pm at the City Opera House for this important event. More details can be found at TCIAF.com.
You won’t want to miss our virtual event with U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. The New York Times Book Review described Harjo’s collection of poems, “An American Sunrise,” as “full of celebration, crisis, brokenness, and healing.” Hard not to relate to these themes nowadays. How fortunate that we all get to be front row center for this event (the beauty of Zoom)! We are able to present this event thanks to an NEA Big Read Grant secured by the Traverse Area District Library, the Dennos Museum Center, and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. The NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. For more information, please visit tadl.org
On May 5 at 7 p.m., we are welcoming the incomparable George Saunders to our virtual mainstage with our very own Doug Stanton as the guest host. Saunders’ latest book, “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” explores what makes great stories work and what they can tell us about ourselves and our world today. As a writer, reader, and human, I am ready to take in all the wisdom Saunders has to offer to us.
We return to the City Opera House on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. for an in-person event with Paul Holes, the retired cold-case detective behind investigations into the Golden State Killer, Jaycee Dugard, and Laci Peterson cases, to discuss his new memoir “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases.” Holes will be on stage with Pulitzer-prize-winning investigative reporter Paige St John as our guest host. As I’m sure you can imagine, tickets are selling quickly, so make sure you get yours today. Visit our website for all the details: NationalWritersSeries.org.
As so much around us is in transition, we are honored to be able to offer our community opportunities for learning, action, reflection, intrigue, and — perhaps most importantly — hope. Hope that democracy will triumph, the sun will rise, and justice will prevail. And soon — hopefully very soon — summer will come.
