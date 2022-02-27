I spoke with my family in Ukraine today.
We did the usual videochat stuff. My sister and I marveled, how had our kids got so old, so quick, while we stayed the same exact age? We ran through the updates — jobs, relationship statuses, sad news of family deaths from illness and age. But it wasn’t just a casual catch up call.
“I’m sorry, I said. “I’m sorry we haven’t spoken in so long, that I’m calling you on this terrible day. But I’m afraid and worried about you. What can I do?”
My family treated me as one of their own a few decades back when I was a freshly-minted and very unworldy Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine. They told me they were scared, but determined.
“We’re fine,” my sister said. “We’re all together. We’re safe. They’re not here yet.”
“They” in this case are the forces of Russia, the country Winston Churchill in 1939 called, “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”
It reminds me of the layered-onion metaphor, code for “complicated.” Some layers make you cry when you peel them back. Russia’s ugly actions against Ukraine makes onions cry.
Ukraine has been chopped up many times throughout its long and storied history — and yet has endured, keeping its identity intact in all its complicated glory.
We Americans can relate to the struggles that freedom brings, of the disorder made by the ability to disagree. Freedom means fractures. While those threatened by freedom will always espouse the strength and simplicity of a united mind, the fact is that it only comes at gunpoint, and only lasts until the fear wears off.
Ukraine needs respected borders to allow the messy business of actualization to happen.
Onions are funny things. Their conical swoops are emblems of Russian architecture, the onion domes of St. Basil’s in Moscow or St. Sophia’s in Kyiv. But they aren’t Russian per se — they were stolen from Muslim mosques, and repurposed to fit a Christian narrative. You can find them in mosques throughout Indonesia. You can find them in churches in southern Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Sardinia and northeast Italy, according to Around the World Consultancy.
I remember popping into a store in rural Ukraine 25 years ago and asking about spices to cook with.
“We have salt,” the storekeeper told me. “And onions.”
I was about to learn that one could create symphony of incredible flavors from simple ingredients.
My sister in Ukraine has a survival bag packed. Her husband is planning on fighting for Ukraine’s independence. He wants to protect his family. Ukraine is their home. But my sister will do whatever she has to to keep her mother and son safe, she said, including getting out of there.
Helpless tears streamed from both our faces as we stared across our screens, reconnection joy mixing with frustrated fear over what comes next.
She thanked me for making her laugh on a terrible day. We wiped tears into our hairlines. Must be the onions, we said.
