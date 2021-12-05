Fear starts in the mind but the body takes over — for good reason, to survive.
Our bodies prepare us to fight or flee — flooding us with cortisol and adrenaline, spiking our blood pressure and heart rate, diverting resources away from our hearts and judgment and into our limbs so we’re ready to punch, kick, run.
I can’t imagine what the students, teachers and parents of Oxford High School went through on Tuesday when a 15-year-old allegedly brought a 9mm semi-automatic pistol to school and started shooting.
The school locked down, but four children were killed and seven more people were injured before the shooting stopped.
Phrases appear in the tragedy’s wake, messages we nod at, repeat.
“A parent’s worst nightmare.” “Our worst fears made real.” “An abundance of caution.”
We also learned a lesson we never wanted to know — that kids say (whisper, text, Snapchat) the same things adults do when they think they’re going to die.
“dad i love you,” reads a text from a Oxford High School student (who survived) shared by her parent on social media.
“there is a shooter at our school and i love you so much you are the best dad i could have ever asked for thank you for everything you have ever done for me.”
That children endure mortal fear, that they say these words, is an indictment of all adults charged with protecting them.
It was in that protective service this week that schools canceled classes and activities after receiving threats of violence — 60 districts in all, according to a Bridge Michigan tally. Many schools, including Cadillac High School that canceled on Friday after an online threat, cited “an abundance of caution.” Closer, a threat also appeared at East Middle School in Traverse City on Friday, which was contained and later dismissed as non-credible.
For the “it could never happen here” naysayers, Oxford High School is Michigan’s seventh major school shooting incident since 1978. The state is also home to the worst violent school event in U.S. history when a Bath school employee bombed an elementary school in 1927, killing 38 children and six adults.
What happened at Oxford sickens me, makes me angry, heartbroken, and yes, afraid. I’m a parent, and while my fear is palpable, it pales by comparison to the fear of our kids — to whom we must answer, as Oxford’s children are our own.
We must find out what went wrong in its horrific entirety to learn how to prevent it. But if history is a lesson, we will let fear be our guide, isolating kids further to try to protect them, potentially frightening them from coming forward for fear of the social implications.
Yet it’s connection we seek at the end. Even pinned down in what potentially is a last act, messages of students and teachers show love and gratitude.
I don’t claim answers but this feels important. The subsequent wildfire threats and 60 schools closing feels important. We isolate to protect but our last wish is to connect.
Fear spreads — it starts in the mind, overtakes the body, and the body overtakes the mind. It spreads within our bodies, within schools, systems, states. Yes, it is justified, but over time, destructive.
Being able to connect without fear — fear of getting another student in trouble, fear of embarrassment, fear in asking for help — and adults reacting swiftly and responsibly to what children say and see, is key to safety.
As we desperately try now to protect our kids, we should add their words to the things we say — “i love you — and repeat them.
