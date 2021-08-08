Almost every editor in my life has had occasion to ask me the same question: “Are you sure that’s a word?”
That’s because I am blessented (blessed and talented) with an affinity for sound that sometimes drowns out technicalities ... like whether a word actually exists yet.
Hey, I say, it worked for Lear. It worked for Tolkien and Carroll. Why not add my own runcible spoon to life’s flatware?
You can imagine how that argument fares — about as well as the poor Jabberwock’s introduction to the vorpal blade.
Mimsical words don’t belong in newspapers, they say. And I get it. But sometimes newspapers get to coin a phrase, usually by combining words already (boringly) in existence and creating something new, something apt. One such term — “festival fatigue” — greeted my arrival to Traverse City (I played no part in its creation) and in a normal, non-COVID-19 cancellation-filled summer, you’d hear the phrase grumbled on the lips of many a local denizen this time of year.
I came up with my own phrase this week, one COVID-19-related and likely in poor taste: “prevention tension.”
It’s the awkward feeling you get in a conversation between friends or family when it becomes suddenly apparent that you’re not on the same page in terms of how you feel about the coronavirus. All of a sudden, “prevention tension” falls like a thud in the lap of your relationship, and now, both of you must figure out what to do with it.
It can feel like a bomb, one already initiated with a countdown blinking, sitting between you. Some people will explode preemptively, their feelings ignited by loss, fear, anger, judgment, betrayal. Relationships certainly burst into fragments for lesser reasons, and many survive the blast to live another day.
It’s my hope though, that for the non-explosive types, people who want to preserve their relationship and maybe diffuse the bomb together, can use “prevention tension” like a wire snipper.
Can someone say, “Looks like we’re experiencing some outlet for some of the tension, as the release of laughter sometimes cleared the way for a more useful conversation to follow. Speaking from experience, not one of us changed each others’ mind when we spat judgment-coated facts at each other. But points made after shared laughter had the power to resonate.
OK, “prevention tension” isn’t that funny. It could almost mean the stress and anxiety people feel when others aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously enough. Either way, feel free to use it or create your own word for it. I won’t judge.
