My 30-year-old knees. My 19-year-old energy. My 5-year-old faith in humanity.
The ability to sleep of my 20s and 30s. The smart aleck, whip-crack retorts of my teenage years. The time when drinking coffee was a “choice.” When fitting all worldly possessions required a two-door hatchback, but my passport needed extra pages.
The list of the things I miss about my youth goes on. Sure, I’m grateful for each passing year and the “seasoning” life brings, and no, I wouldn’t trade any of my experiences or go back in time. But I can look back fondly to the era of pop-free hips and circle-free eyes, right? Without the gift horse kicking me in the teeth (Preferably the pre-coffee-years chompers?)
But while the physical attributes are easy to daydream over as I creak toward 50, it’s youth’s other simple pleasures that I miss the most.
Right up at the top of that list is reading a book for fun, on paper, from cover to cover, in one go.
How did I do that? I marvel. I go gooey remembering the snap of shutting a finished book, clutching it to my chest, the heave of contentment. But my last good-book swoon was longer ago than I care to admit.
The stack next to my bedside table reminds me with a gentle rebuke. The heavy volumes I’ve lugged across the country and back, that I would repeat-read as soon as make a favorite meal, stand dusty in their shelves.
I’ve tried to cope in several ways. I’ve tried convenience — stashing books in places where I may slow down for a sec, and read a page or two. This result is a brain salad where I can talk a little about, say, silver carp, the impact of birthdays on professional sports, poetic lines about goldenrod and grisly means of ending life, but have no idea who wrote what, or really, what all happened.
Next comes audiobooks, which have their pluses and minuses. On the plus side, borrowing them from the library has a deadline attached, which creates a sense of urgency that spurs me toward that last “page.” They’re hands-free, which means I can mow the lawn and do my chores while listening enjoyably. But being an annoying Bluetooth person is a con, and I find that while there’s still some swooning — listening doesn’t resonate with me on the same level of eyeball reading. I don’t remember nearly as much either, probably because I’m multitasking my way through the story. I also get a little tongue-tied when asked if I’ve read any good books lately.
“Yes?” I hedge, “But I listened to it?” Which means: don’t ask me for details, like plot specifics, character names, title, author, etc.
So when the lists come out, from the Booker Shortlist to the “Best Beach Reads of Summer 2021,” I titter nostalgically, as my beach would need to be on a deserted island, and there’s no longer anything “short” about getting through a book these days. I wouldn’t have it any other way, but I still make lists of my own.
