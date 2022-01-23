I never thought I was competitive.
Competition was a fun-killer, a wet blanket that squelched any just-kindled spark of interest, like those old TV commercials for Preparation H.
In my youthful swimming days, one of the most winningest coaches in the state led my public school team. His teams won state championships (15 times), and his swimmers became All-Americans (124). He primarily left plodders like me alone. I was there because I liked to swim. Also my parents made me do it.
I brought little with me other than a ratty pool towel. When they asked me “what is your stroke?” I asked, “well, what are the choices?” as if considering salad dressing at restaurant. Of the four options, only one seemed remotely familiar, backstroke. I picked that one as I liked floating on my back at the lake, looking at clouds.
If you’ve ever seen a competitive backstroke turn, you know that was the wrong answer.
So I started swim team, entering the wet head and google-ringed phase of adolescence. I found I liked the meditative, repetitive movement, the chlorine smell and lane dynamics of conversations that picked up and left off at 15-second intervals. It passed the time until my mom could pick me up from work.
One day, one of the star swimmers injured her shoulder, and the coach needed another butterflyer for the relay team. He told me to do it. Immediately I clenched because I’d never practiced the stroke, and it’s really easy to get disqualified if your feet flutter out of the dolphin kick, your timing is off, or you don’t touch the wall with two hands. It was a relay, too, which would be a lot of points gone if I DQed the team.
But I did it, good enough to draw the coach’s attention, and he moved me into his hopefuls lane. But while I loved the swimming, I didn’t possess the required kill-all competitive mindset. He’d probably tell you today that I “coulda been a contender” but the truth was that I didn’t want to be.
The same phenomenon repeated itself several times growing up. I’d be interested in something, start it, then competitive pressure gradually drained the fun away. I don’t know about you, but I also had my share of competitive friends who need to best those they are close to, no matter the activity.
Fast forward in time. In my 20s and 30s, I always joined community pools to get laps in, if I could afford it. One community pool in Wyoming offered a challenge — “swim” a 110-mile there-and-back to Yellowstone National Park in equivalent laps in the pool, and they’d move a little marker on a map to show your gradual progress. Something in me clicked, and I desperately wanted to be the first one done. Where did that come from?
A few years later, I joined a flag football team, and was ridiculously carried away by our wins and losses. Career-wise, I was happy to compete, and love getting the jump on a story.
I think the problem was that I understood competition as a rigid polarity, of only-this or only-that. Kill or be killed, as if competition is always held between gladiators in an arena that I’d never enter in the first place. Be the best or be nothing.
My grown up understanding is far more nuanced. Give me a challenge, a fixed time frame, a goal and encouragement and I’ll compete off my feet, because that kind of competition is fun. And fun, for me, always wins the day. I learned I am competitive under the right circumstances, my edge is just a bit more rounded.
As we enter Olympic season my heart always goes to the athletes, who amaze me with their abilities and who succeed in that environment of competitive pressure.
I wonder sometimes too if their success is in spite of it, instead of because of it, and at the end of the day, I just hope they’re having fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.