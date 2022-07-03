The remake bonanza spares few films, and the 1974 “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” redo was in 2005. But I found new insight in the older version this week.
My daughter, 11, had a critique. Not about the quirky bed-bound in-laws, nor the “Cheer up, Charlie” song that always seemed so long in my youth, or the portrayals that wouldn’t pass muster today. Instead she was struck by Grandpa Joe’s harping on Charlie to show him “the gold” every time a Wonka bar fell into the hands of the poor family — which, because of their financial circumstances, was just twice.
When Grandpa Joe would start on his “show me the gold” kick, Charlie’s mom, trying to protect her son from disappointment, would try to shush him.
She reasoned Charlie’s chances were minimal, given the many millions of bars sold, the scarcity of tickets (five) and the scads of people looking for them — many with more opportunities to buy bars given their cash-strapped status. But Joe was unflappably optimistic.
My daughter viewed it from Charlie’s perspective. Wasn’t Grandpa’s jeering only placing unnecessary pressure on Charlie?, she asked, empathizing with the child’s crestfallen expression as he twice opened bars in front of the family, to find no ticket.
I saw it from the adults’ side, the two approaches emblematic of the conflict between hope and resilience that we adults try to give our young ones.
The struggle is real as a parent. Try to arm the kids with practicalities to prepare them for the future — brush your teeth so they won’t hurt you later; work hard so you can realize your goals; be nice to people if you expect them to be nice to you.
We impart our wisdom and lived experience with the hopes that our kids will learn from it. Charlie’s mother was trying to arm Charlie with reasonable expectations — golden tickets are a numbers game, these are the odds. Disappointment is a part of all of our lives and it’s formative, not fatal.
Yet hope is the necessary ingredient that fuels our dreams, and that faith that things will work out is a requirement that they actually do. Willy Wonka brings the world of “pure imagination” to life, and this can’t be done without leaving practicalities behind.
All the same though, he and the moralistic oompa-loompas show this tug-of-war as they take a certain pleasure is punishing both the kids who are lazy, demanding and selfish (and their parents) — but also for not following their rules.
I reckon the overarching theme is to dream amazing dreams, but know you’ll have to work for them.
Spoiler alert: Charlie gets his golden ticket as a reward for his diligence, generosity and kindness.
But his comes by way of a third bar, bought with happenstance money in a sewer grate and opened on the street, away from family influences.
I guess that probably says something, too — that grown-ups tend to think their words are more important than they actually are.
