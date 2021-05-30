My planner is filling up with concerts and camping. I’m showing my chin in public. Numbers of COVID-19 cases in our community and elsewhere continue to drop.
I feel jubilant gratitude in emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. But I still hear fear lingering in many voices — fear seemingly about what comes next.
There’s tension between those who want to return to the pre-COVID world, and those who don’t.
I feel this war within my own skin as I’m ready to ceremoniously burn some things, but hesitate to walk away from others.
I wondered if post-pandemic conflict was normal, historically speaking. Turns out, that besides horrific death tolls and illness, pandemics often bring progress.
History.com lists a number of advances made in their wake.
In the 14th century, the holes left in the workforce (made by astounding death tolls wrought by the Black Death) eventually brought down European serfdom, and the deplorable sanitation conditions of the working poor by virtue of newly empowered employees.
The seed of public health was planted in 1798 after a yellow fever epidemic ravaged the then-U.S. capital of Philadelphia when President John Adams set up port-side hospitals to care for sick seamen, and strengthened the cause of quarantines.
The 1918 flu pandemic spawned preventative, public systems of medicine throughout the world, and bettered public housing with more socially distanced fire escapes, hallways and bathrooms.
With each pandemic came sweeping spikes in creativity, in art, literature, insight — not to mention great strides in vaccine technology.
All of this innovation came at an immense human cost and suffering, a price no one would consciously choose or willingly pay.
But it does lend some perspective to our current situation, even as we insist that THIS pandemic is different and that we’ve NEVER been so polarized, and so on.
In addition to the politics of prevention and profiteering that plague every pandemic (which we obstinately insist on forgetting), pandemics brought progress — because things did not go back to the way they were before.
Society was shaped by them, often for the better, because no one wanted to repeat the horrors they wrought.
So what will COVID-19 bring to us, besides pain, suffering and polarization? What will we learn? What will we change? What will we keep, and what will we throw away?
Whatever it is, I hope we can approach it without fear. It’s amazing what distance and objectivity bring to the conversation — context.
And while that’s a luxury as we’re still reeling from what COVID ripped away from many of us, and the weaknesses it exposed to the rest, we do have the potential to use this for positive change.
