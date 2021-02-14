We had our first close encounter with the COVID kind this week.
Forgive my lightness; I don’t take COVID-19 lightly. But I have a child who is terrified, and so we’re choosing humor and positivity to cut through the dark times.
With COVID, it seems especially necessary, as we’re dealing with a highly politicized contagion of blame, along with the illness itself. How quickly fingers are pointed. How swift the judgement.
I understand the tendency. I grew up in a household where someone was at fault for every illness — which almost always was the sick person. If you were sick, you were guilty.
Your unhealthy body contained all the evidence needed to convict, and usually the sick person was too ill to make a strong argument in their defense.
A cold? Well, you weren’t wearing socks yesterday! The flu? You probably didn’t wash your hands well enough? Ebola? Well, you were the one who wanted to travel!
And so it goes with COVID. It’s pretty telling that my child, upon hearing that she was exposed to the virus, burst into tears, wailing “I’m sorry!”
She was afraid that everyone would be mad at her. That her teacher wouldn’t like her. That her friends would be afraid of her. That everyone around her would fall sick and die and it would be all her fault.
“Will you still love me if I have it?” she sobbed.
It broke my heart.
I haven’t raised her to feel guilty for illness, but there’s so much airborne judgement floating around out there, that it’s hard not to breathe some of it in. But while the flush of righteousness may warm us for a little while, it seldom makes us feel better in the long run. Because, peel the layers back a little, and we find that most of those who point fingers at others are truly most concerned with pointing them away from themselves. We desperately want to be blameless.
And in the ultimate irony, that kind of judgement only worsens the spread of the actual virus itself.
The ill, afraid of being shamed in their workplace or on social media, keep their symptoms quiet. They don’t get tested.
Or if they do, and it comes back positive, useless shame and embarrassment can interfere with contact tracing and informing others who may be part of a contagion chain. Judgement leads to stigma, stigma can lead to more infections.
Remember the stigma that accompanied HIV? Not humanity’s finest moment.
Fear often masquerades as anger and blame. That part is natural and normal. But our better, more rational and caring selves, need to temper our primordial fears. No one knowingly transmits COVID-19 because they want others to sicken. The nature of the illness is that it can be transmitted before you know you’re ill.
Getting sick is not your fault. And remember, before you start blaming, the kids are listening, and they’re hearing your fear, loud and clear.
