Trees can be a subject of digs between neighbors.
Leaves on one property blow into the yard of another. Branches observe no airspace restrictions, scratching on next-door windows as if asking to borrow a cup of sugar. Birds eat berries off of one tree, then digest and eliminate them in the yard (or on the stuff) of another.
But trees can also root a place together.
A few years ago, a big tree on the property line died. I never would’ve known this but the neighbors were taking down their dead trees and asked if I wanted to include mine for the low bulk fee of $1,000.
My eyes bulged — to cut down a tree would involve budgetary mountain-moving. Also, the tree in question was a few feet from our precious mulberry, the one my daughter since the age of 3 or so, watches like a hawk so she can swoop in with claws outstretched the second the berries turn.
Reminding my neighbors about the mulberry tree, I said I’d find a way to make it work.
On tree day, the big trucks came and my neighbor was out there directing — he’d flagged the mulberry and reminded the loggers of its preciousness. The whole exchange was very neighborly, leading to others through the years.
This year, we’re having tree talks on the other side of the house, with our other set of immediate neighbors. This time it was me making the awkward request.
“Do you mind if I transplant some trees over here?” I asked.
See, one of my first-time homeowner flubs was buying and planting things that I liked — or were on sale — without reading the fine print on the plant tags about what it actually was or needed to grow.
My first garden project was to plant what I thought were arborvitae bushes next to the garage.
After almost a decade, I’m smarter about what and where I plant. And after almost a decade, I realized that I’d created a tree nursery next to the garage.
So I asked my neighbors if I could turn my flub into a friendly fence between our houses, and they said OK.
The transplanting process has been pretty fun actually, as I’m basically working right at the property line, which naturally lends itself to swapping tree stories as my neighbors come and go.
The sting of coming to her grandmother’s home after a neighbor ruthlessly chopped down the lilac bushes still smarts for one of my neighbors. Yes, they were technically on his property, she lamented, but couldn’t he have asked if we wanted them first?
I related similar sad stories, my friend who’d spent a weekend planting trees only to find them dug up by the neighbors in a property line dispute, or those of late-night tree and perennial rescue missions under the cover of darkness to save them from the debris pile of an inspired (or expanding) neighbor.
Turns out, we both love mulberries, and she has a daughter about the age of mine when we first moved in, the age when plucking mulberries off trees is a self-sufficient miracle that binds you to a sense of place and season.
I invited her to come pick when the berries ripen.
The trees I’m planting technically are shielding the properties from each other. But both parties are rooting for their successful growth, and each other’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.