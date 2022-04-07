TRAVERSE CITY — Mary Stanton, executive director of Leelanau Christian Neighbors, said a parent came in recently seeking financial help for a child who needed massive dental work.
It used to be people could make payments to their dentist, Stanton said, but now most require half of the cost up front, which can sometimes run $1,000 or more.
“We have people who come in and they need dental help and they need it now,” Stanton said. “That’s tough.”
Michigan’s ALICE report was released this week showing that nearly 44 percent of children — about 26,000 — in the 10-county northern lower Michigan region live in a household that is below the ALICE threshold, with 11 percent of them living below the poverty level. Across Michigan that number is 946,119 children.
“It’s pretty striking that in our little piece of heaven there are that many children in households that are suffering,” said Seth Johnson, executive director of United Way Northwest Michigan.
Households considered ALICE, or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, are those working families that are above the poverty line, but don’t earn enough money to provide the basics — housing, childcare, food, transportation, healthcare and a phone.
For them a dental bill, a broken water heater or a slipping transmission can be a breaking point.
The report always lags a couple of years, with this year’s data based on 2019, when the Federal Poverty Level was $25,750 for a family of four.
ALICE numbers are based on a household survival budget, which uses information from each county to create the minimum level of income needed for a household to survive. The budget numbers vary from county to county.
Stanton said the number of people visiting LCN took a big drop during the pandemic with all of the state and federal aid that was received. The numbers are now going up to where they were pre-COVID, she said.
A large share of them are working families coming in for financial assistance.
“They’re saying, ‘I can’t pay my utility bill. As much as I try to stretch my income it doesn’t stretch that far,” Stanton said.
Johnson said 2019 was the first year the study was able to drill down on the numbers of children in ALICE households. The report on children is the first in the 2022 ALICE in Focus Series. Others following this year will spotlight people with disabilities and veterans.
The report’s data and analysis are shared with United Way chapters, corporations, foundations, government, and nonprofits to inform policy and promote positive change.
Candice Hamel, executive director of the Father Fred Foundation, said the organization has three buckets of aid — clothing and household services, a food pantry and financial assistance. It runs entirely on local donations, not getting any state or federal money, she said.
“We’re interested in those families who fall through the cracks,” she said.
Like the single mom who gets a $1 per hour raise, but then loses her childcare subsidy because of the extra $40 a week she is earning.
“It just doesn’t add up,” Hamel said.
Father Fred has also started taking its pantry on the road, Hamel said, bringing food directly to families with young ones in childcare programs in Kingsley and in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee and Kalkaska counties. A total of 144 families each month are given milk, eggs, meat and fresh produce.
Johnson said several play groups in the region allow parents of small children to connect with each other and to resources they may not have known existed.
One group for kids 0-6 meets at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Benzie Resource Event Center.
“It’s so important that these opportunities are available so our kids can play and thrive together,” said Gaia Pampu, systems resource manager at Grow Benzie.
Pampu said she has been in that situation, having to pick and choose which bills you’re going to pay that week.
“What we hope is that parents can move from a mindset of survival to leaning into the incredible pool of resources that our community has,” Pampu said. “We hope that people will be brave and take that first step through our door to say ‘hello.’”
Johnson said there is no easy way to reduce the number of ALICE children and families and it’s not going to be one thing. Solutions include affordable housing, more availability of affordable childcare and an increase in workforce development programs, he said.
“It’s going to be reducing that number and chipping away at these problems,” Johnson said.
