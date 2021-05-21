Fact: The world we live in is extremely colorful. There’s no arguing it, even if the intensity verges on the side of sensory overload sometimes.
But, after the late April snow and the early May gray days, I don’t think any of us are shying away from the bright verdant colors of spring — overwhelming or not.
The return of nature’s exuberant color palette has been inspiring, enticing, and creatively stimulating.
Adding to the vibrancy of the season is Crooked Tree Arts Center’s upcoming exhibit, “Passionate Reality: Life in Full Color,” which is bursting with the energy, vibrancy, and passion of six Northern Michigan female artists.
Each of the participating artists views the world through their own unique lens, but all incorporate expressive color palettes and bold brushstrokes in their two-dimensional works.
The quickest way to express emotion in the visual arts is through color, followed by motion, i.e., strokes, swipes, swaths, or splashes of one’s preferred medium, and these women expertly convey their passion and emotions.
Whether they’re Michigan natives, transplants, or annual visitors, all six artists have a strong connection to our great state, Northern Michigan specifically.
Expressionist painter Brenda Clark works in Leland, capturing landscapes in acrylic spontaneity on location.
Harbor Springs watercolorist Susan Glass strives to express the spirit of a moment when working en plein air.
Debra Howard, an oil painter working out of Omena, embraces her exploration of nature by painting with energy and immediacy.
Traverse City multimedia artist Colleen Shull prefers to interpret her immediate surroundings and the play of light as a record of her life and travels.
Pam Spicer, also working in Traverse City, uses oil paints to translate shadow, light, and vivid color into her landscapes and still lifes.
And Representational Colorist Jennifer Tobias, a part-time Traverse City resident, allows her affinity for nature, light, color, and humor to play out in a range of media.
Each of these artists finds inspiration from the world and scenery around them.
They strive to capture the emotion, feeling, or meaning of a moment, and their use of color is instrumental in doing so.
A mixture of studio and plein air artists, these women know how to appreciate life’s moments and lead full lives too.
On top of being artists, these women also bear the assorted titles of graphic designer, illustrator, professor, teacher, sailor, world-traveler, mother, organic farmer, creative director, photographer, interior designer, writer, and even attorney.
The journeys, careers, and adventures of the exhibiting artists have informed their bodies of work, styles, and approaches to capturing life on canvas.
Fact: “Passionate Reality: Life in Full Color,” on display from May 24 — July 24, will showcase a litany of subject matter all teeming with the colorful passions and unique realities of Brenda, Susan, Debra, Colleen, Pam, and Jennifer. So, when you’ve gotten your fill of outdoor pigments, come view the hues housed inside CTAC.
