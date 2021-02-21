TRAVERSE CITY — Preliminary construction for the addition of a new jet-bridge gate has been completed at Cherry Capital Airport in anticipation of a March 17 delivery.
A door has been installed in the northeast corner of the hold room for the gate, said Kevin Klein, airport director. The jet bridge will take about three weeks to install and will be in service by April, he said.
The $1.4 million project is funded by a federal grant, with the work being done by Hallmark Construction, the company that built the terminal and submitted the lowest bid for the upgrades, Klein said.
“It was great to have Hallmark back on it and that helped to keep construction costs down,” Klein said.
The jet bridge is coming from the Indianapolis-based Ameribridge.
Klein has said the airport has plans to add six jet-bridges for a total of 12 gates. It now has two ground gates and four jet-bridge gates.
The new gate will service American Airlines, which announced this week that it is adding nonstop flights to Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Washington D.C. starting in May and June.
Allegiant Airlines will also use the new gate. The company added several nonstop flights from Cherry Capital to Florida in 2019, though those flights recently changed to seasonal.
The airport is undergoing a change in how it is governed after approval by the Grand Traverse and Leelanau County boards in December. The airport is jointly owned by the two counties and will go from an airport commission governance model to an authority.
The Northwestern Regional Airport Authority board will meet for the first time at 4 p.m. Tuesday for an organizational meeting. The meeting will follow the airport commission meeting at 3 p.m.
An authority board will be appointed that will have nine members — six appointed by the Grand Traverse board and three appointed by Leelanau. Under the current model Grand Traverse has five members and Leelanau two.
Klein has said the authority board will likely consist of current members, with two additional members appointed. Over the next several months all airport property and grants will be transferred to the new authority, with the process expected to be complete by October, Klein said.
Both the commission and authority will likely meet until the transition is complete, Klein said.
