TRAVERSE CITY — Some say that everything happens for a reason.
For Jana Hoensheid, that certainly seems true.
After Hoensheid went into cardiac arrest in Cherry Capital Airport on Feb. 23, she was brought to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where doctors found a malignant tumor in her kidney.
“There (were) just too many factors put into play that says to me that this kidney cancer needed to be found,” she said.
Hoensheid, 67, has lived in Suttons Bay for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Gary Hoensheid, were heading out to visit their grandchildren in Wisconsin on that snowy February day.
She said she remembers her head feeling very heavy as she and her husband sat at a table in the airport cafeteria.
Gary Hoensheid said he asked her if she was OK, and she replied, “No,” before her head dropped to the table where they had been sitting.
Her husband said he was scared and taken off guard. He called for help.
“It came out of the blue,” he recalled. “My wife is normally very healthy.”
A group of strangers, who were at the airport that day, responded and worked to revive her.
While she lay unconscious, Jana Hoensheid said she remembers seeing a warm and welcoming light. She remembers feeling as though the light wanted her to come with it.
“But, obviously, it wasn’t my time,” she said.
Karri VandenBrink, a local nurse who works for Munson, said she and another woman, who has yet to be identified, took Jana Hoensheid’s pulse.
When one of them said his wife didn’t have a pulse, Gary Hoensheid, who was watching their efforts, said he got a “big lump” in his throat.
VandenBrink said the other woman started doing chest compressions, while multiple people, including VandenBrink, called for the automated external defibrillator, or AED, a medical device that can detect whether the heart is beating and deliver an electric shock to help it re-establish a rhythm, according to the Red Cross.
Kolton Jacobs, who had been visiting family in Petoskey, said he also was there that day and did chest compressions on Jana Hoensheid just before and a little bit after after the AED was used.
VandenBrink said she was handed the AED and applied the patches to Jana Hoensheid’s chest.
Isaac Gray, a senior at Traverse City Central High School who works in the airport cafeteria, said he was at the airport that day as well and helped to support the work that was being done to save Jana Hoensheid’s life, telling people to call 911 and get the AED.
While there are varying accounts of what exactly happened that day and who did what, everyone interviewed affirmed that it took one shock to bring Jana Hoensheid back.
When she regained consciousness, she remembered feeling over-stimulated and confused.
“I looked around and saw all these people looking at me,” she recalled. “I said an expletive and I said, ‘What am I doing here?’”
After regaining consciousness, she was quickly transported to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with paroxysmal ventricular tachycardia, an underlying disorder that can randomly cause the heart to beat irregularly, which can lead to cardiac arrest.
At Munson, Jana Hoensheid went into surgery, and doctors placed an implanted cardiac-defibrillator, or ICD, on her heart. If she were to have another experience like the one in the airport, the ICD would be activated and shock the heart to get it beating again, just as the AED did.
On her way into that surgery, her doctor told her there was a spot on her kidney that they noticed in routine post-cardiac arrest scans that needed to be looked at as well, once they were done focusing on her heart.
That spot turned out to be a malignant tumor.
The next day, she had a second surgery to remove it.
“She went through a lot of a lot of trauma, but she’s had a positive outlook to this whole thing,” her husband said.
Gary Hoensheid says that his wife is back to being her “goofy” self, despite the trauma.
“You have to laugh,” Jana Hoensheid said.
“One event was there so that the end event could happen,” she said. “So what can you do? You just go along for the ride.”
She stayed at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City — or “Hotel Munson,” as she nicknamed it — for five days. The staff at Munson were “fabulous” during her time there, she said.
Both Jana and Gary Hoensheid said they feel deeply grateful for everyone’s help that day. He added that they’re also grateful they were in the airport when his wife went into cardiac arrest, because of the availability of the AED and people around who knew CPR.
According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, only 10 percent of victims survive sudden cardiac arrest, and the quick response of bystanders can mean the difference between life and death. Every minute that passes without CPR can decrease the victim’s chances of survival by 7 to 10 percent, according to the foundation.
“Thank God for the Good Samaritans,” Gary Hoensheid said.
Because she did not suffer a heart attack, Jana Hoensheid was able to walk away without damage to her heart and without any blocked arteries, she said.
Since returning home from the hospital, Gary and Jana have had a lot of visitors and community support. Their daughter-in-law was able to get about 50 people to sign up to cover their meals.
As for their visit to Wisconsin to see their grandchildren, that has been delayed until further notice.
“Definitely not this month. The days are pretty much taken up with appointments and such,” Jana Hoensheid said. “Possibly next month.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.