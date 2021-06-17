TRAVERSE CITY — Reports of unruly and even violent incidents on U.S. flights is rising, information from the Federal Aviation Administration shows, though local officials say the region has largely been spared dangerous behavior by passengers.
“There have been two incidents in the last three months but nothing to the extent you’re seeing in the national news,” said Kevin Klein, Cherry Capital Airport director. “We’ve been very fortunate with the travelers coming into our area, many of whom are focused on enjoying their vacations.”
Pellston Regional Airport Director Kelley Atkins said no such reports had been routed to his office, crediting what he called “northern Michigan nice” for keeping the area out of disturbing national statistics.
“It’s been pretty quiet and I’m thankful for that,” Atkins said.
The FAA since Jan. 1 tracked more than 2,900 reports of rude, aggressive and physically violent behavior by commercial airline passengers.
About 2,200 of those, or about 75 percent, involved those expressing an objection to the federal mask mandate, data shows.
The mandate had been set to expire May 11, though the Transportation Safety Admin- istration extended the rule, which requires masks at airports, on commercial flights, in bus and train stations and aboard public transportation, through Sept. 13.
Klein said the two incidents in Traverse City were on separate flights and neither involved masks.
A passenger on an outbound Allegiant flight had brought a too-large quantity of pre-purchased alcohol onto the plane, which is against TSA regulations, which allows containers of 3.4 ounces or less.
Klein said the plane had to return to the gate, the passenger left the plane willingly and rebooked their flight.
A passenger on an inbound Delta flight left their seat when the fasten seat belt sign was on, Klein said, argued with a flight attendant and used vulgar language when told to return to their seat.
Law enforcement officers were waiting at the gate to interview the passenger when the plane landed, Klein said.
Klein and Atkins both said they were aware of recent viral videos showing fights, verbal abuse and altercations by passengers during flights. that had started with small disagreements then quickly escalated.
For example, on June 11 several crew and passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta, subdued an unruly passenger who assaulted two flight attendants, a company spokesperson said.
On May 24, the FAA announced civil penalties of between $9,000 and $15,000 against five passengers accused in separate and unrelated incidents of interfering with or assaulting flight attendants.
All five incidents involved alcohol, mask mandates or both, the FAA said, which Klein said was unfortunate but not surprising.
“When these things happen there is usually an underlying circumstance, and sometimes a person has been drinking to excess prior to the flight,” Klein said.
“Nationwide, you’re seeing examples of societal stress that has gravitated to public transportation including airlines,” he added.
On Tuesday, TSA daily checkpoint numbers showed 1,678,688 people traveled on a domestic flight. A year ago, that number was 417,924. In 2019, eight months before the pandemic, 2,466,574 travelers took to the sky.
As passenger volumes in northern Michigan and beyond begin to approach pre-pandemic levels, middle seats on large planes are occupied and security lines grow longer, Klein had some advice for travelers:
“We have to remember that everyone is following the same requirements, so be kind,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.