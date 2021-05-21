TRAVERSE CITY — The purchase of a third property surrounding the north/south runway at the Cherry Capital Airport was authorized by the Grand Traverse County Board this week.
The Northwest Regional Airport Commission will make an offer of $1.22 million for the property at 723 Duell Road, which consists of a house and three commercial properties under one owner.
All structures on the property will be removed, said Kevin Klein, airport director.
Klein said the land is needed to create a runway protection zone after the Federal Aviation Administration in 2014 installed a GPS approach to runway 18/36.
“It’s another step in completing the process to have a full runway protection zone on our north/south runway,” Klein said. “That allows us to have the most up-to-date GPS technology to service our airport.”
The property was appraised at $1.1 million and the offer includes additional fees, Klein said. Federal funds that come from ticket taxes will be used to acquire the property.
This is the third and most expensive property of nine NRAC has said it needs.
About $300,000 was spent to buy and demolish a building formerly owned by Charter Communications.
Another $270,000 was spent on a property at 718 Duell Road, with the cost including fees and demolition of a home located there.
The land need was well-publicized and in the two sales and the pending sale the NRAC was approached by landowners seeking to sell, Klein said.
Appraisals were done and good faith offers made on all three properties, Klein said.
For the six remaining properties — two on the west side and four on the east side of the runway — the NRAC will likely seek easements, Klein said.
Easements can be used when a commercial business has a low number of people using the property, does not have high buildings — such as a storage business or parking lot — and is located on the outer edges of the runway zone, Klein said.
The remaining six properties fit that profile, he said.
Once an easement is granted the NRAC will work with the owner to put restrictions on the property so the owner can’t build higher or change the business type, Klein said.
Cherry Capital is jointly owned by Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and the NRAC needs approval from both county boards to make the purchase. Leelanau County commissioners gave it their go-ahead Tuesday.
The airport is in the process of changing its governance model from a commission to an authority, under which it would not need approval from both boards to make purchases or acquire properties through eminent domain.
The transition is expected to be complete in October.
