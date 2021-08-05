TRAVERSE CITY — Diminishing air quality conditions crept across northern Lower Michigan throughout the day Wednesday — both hazy skies and evidence of wildfires burning on the far side of Lake Superior.
Smoky skies brought more than beautiful sunsets, though. Northwestern winds carried particle pollution hundreds of miles, which led to local air quality levels deemed unhealthy for certain groups.
Officials said Canadian fires are to blame for the smoky smell in local air.
“The wind flow has been perfectly aligned with bringing that smoke into our area for the last few days,” said Jim Keysor, National Weather Service meteorologist at the Gaylord station.
He said because the Canadian wildfires are so much closer than those in western U.S. states, the smoke arriving here is far more apparent.
“You’re smelling the smoke. It’s thicker and a lot closer to the ground because these fires are so much closer to us,” Keysor said.
Air monitoring stations in Traverse City, Leland, Northport and Falmouth all registered particulate pollution at levels unhealthy for some people by late afternoon Wednesday.
That’s according to data compiled by AirNow, a partnership among the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and tribal, state and local air quality agencies.
An air monitoring station in Thompsonville registered moderate particulate pollution conditions on Wednesday, data shows.
Similar smoky conditions happened in the region earlier this summer, Keysor said.
However, he said the particulate matter weeks ago came from western fires, so it rose higher into the atmosphere. That’s why air pollution from the Canadian fires are much easier to see with the naked eye this time around, Keysor said.
Reduced air quality conditions may have arrived this week in Michigan, but numerous parts of the U.S. West and Midwest went under air quality alerts during the recent weekend as wildfire smoke lingered over much of the country.
Alerts were in place across much of the northern U.S. Rockies, including portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state and Idaho. Further to the east, smoke from fires burning into Canada triggered pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
Keysor said now that Canadian wildfire smoke has drifted across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.
Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in and lead to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.
Experts say among those most at risk include those with lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and those with cardiovascular disease. That’s because particle pollution is made of tiny particles, so small they lodge deep in the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, causing heart attacks, strokes, lung cancer and asthma attacks.
“The lungs don’t care where the air pollution is coming from,” said Kevin Stewart, environmental health director for American Lung Association.
Others at elevated risk include current or former smokers, as well as people who are obese, low-income or are not white, according to the organization.
The nationwide nonprofit recently reported the 10 U.S. cities most often affected by short-term particle pollution are all in western states, the majority in California.
However, Stewart said residents of midwestern and eastern states may increasingly experience these conditions because of climate change, as western states grow drier and wildfires burn more frequently.
“These kinds of events are more likely to occur in the future,” Stewart said.
In fact, this year the U.S. West is the driest it has been since 1580, based on soil moisture readings and tree ring records, setting the stage for worsening fires if something ignites them, said UCLA climate and fire scientist Park Williams.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.