ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids District Library Board elected a new president, seeking to turn the page on a year bookmarked with controversy.
Tom Stephenson, who was appointed in October and is the newest member of the board, was elected president Thursday while other officers — Vice President Chuck Schuler, Secretary Julia Pollister Amos and Treasurer Diane Geddes, all retained their positions.
Outgoing President Barb Johnson was at the center of a variety of difficulties faced by the board in recent months, from criticism over incurring excessive legal bills, to involving law enforcement in a suspension of Library Director Nannette Miller without the personnel committee’s knowledge or approval.
The committee later voted the suspension was unfounded.
Milton Township Trustees, who appointed Johnson, sought her resignation as did some library board members, all of which she rebuffed.
Board member Liz Atkinson, also appointed by Milton Township where she serves as treasurer, told fellow board members she’d been treated “very aggressively” by Elk Rapids Village President Jim Janisse, after being shut out of a committee meeting.
Atkinson said she’d attempted to attend a library building committee meeting Tuesday morning with Janisse, outgoing Village Manager Bill Cooper, newly hired Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck, and library board members who also serve on the library’s building committee, Schuler and Dick Hults.
Atkinson said she’d sought to attend the meeting held inside the village office, at the behest of Milton Township, to report back on the status of a lease agreement between the village and the library.
“I was met very aggressively by the village president and I was forbidden to attend the meeting and all I wanted to do was listen in and I was shut down,” Atkinson said. “I was given the choice to either leave or they were going to shut down the meeting so I chose to be the bigger person.”
Atkinson said she thought his conduct was unprofessional and that his actions had felt like a personal attack.
Hults confirmed Atkinson had been refused entry to the meeting by Janisse.
Reached after the library meeting adjourned, Janisse did not comment on specifics of the incident but said the building committee met to hash out lease renewal details.
“The meeting was between the village and the building committee and no one else from the library board or the public was allowed to attend,” Janisse said. “Once we got underway it was very positive to see how close these two groups are to a lease agreement.”
“The library expansion is going to get built,” he added, “and it is going to be great for the community.”
Board members appeared taken aback by Atkinson’s description of the incident, and offered her their support, with the exception of Johnson who balked at Atkinson’s request to be appointed to the building committee.
“I know she was treated badly but it’s not our fault,” Johnson said later in the meeting when the issue was raised again.
“We did not treat her badly,” Johnson said. “We did not do that. I know she was treated badly, I’m sorry. Let’s let Tom deal with this at the next meeting.”
Stephenson said he planned to address policies and procedures as president, including having representation on all committees from each municipality contributing to the district — Milton and Elk Rapids townships and the Village of Elk Rapids.
The board members urged Johnson to appoint Atkinson to the building committee. After repeatedly declining to do so she relented at Stephenson’s urging and made the appointment.
Schuler and Hults welcomed Atkinson to the committee and Hults said he’d share past correspondence and documents and add her to the email chain, with the others who’d attended Tuesday’s meeting.
The board did make a number of unanimous decisions during the meeting, including passing the annual budget, agreeing to read correspondence into the minutes when requested and voting to approve initial plans to shift the expansion project’s capital campaign from the library board to a supportive nonprofit, Friends of the Elk Rapids District Library.
