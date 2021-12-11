TRAVERSE CITY — By this time next week, the snow in the region will have melted, according to the National Weather Service.
NOAA meteorologist Matt Gillen said it will warm up, with temperatures up to 50 degrees before colder temperatures set in again.
While the Traverse City area received about 15 inches of snow from Sunday to Thursday and may see some snowfall on Saturday, which Gillen said would stick, rain is expected, too.
“So, all that snowpack that we’ve built up over the last week or two is going to be taking a pretty big hit. And, that’s not only localized to Traverse City, that’s pretty much across all of northern and lower Michigan is going to see rain from this system Friday night into early Saturday," Gillen said.
It will be fairly quiet early next week and then warm up fairly substantially, at least for a couple of days, with Sunday through Tuesday in the low 40s, Gillen said. Midweek could possibly hit 50 with a potential near-record 51 degrees forecast on Wednesday. The record high for Traverse City is 54 degrees in 1997.
Nonetheless Gillen said he is confident Traverse City will have snow by Christmas.
“I would think chances are still pretty good at that. Once we get through this upcoming week it does look to turn cooler again and, you know, it won’t take much for us to have snow back on the ground for Christmas," Gillen said.
Sunday through Thursday, 9.7 inches of snow accumulated on the west side of Traverse City at Munson Medical Center; 11.6 inches on the east side at Holiday Hills; and 9.6 inches on the south side in Kingsley.
Normal snowfall for this time of year is about 11.7 inches, so the current amount is a little bit above normal, which differs from last year's below-normal snowfalls, Gillen said.
"And so, it sort of seemed like people can get used to that. Not a whole lot of snow and then some warmer days and then it comes back this year. And, I think we all forgot what that kind of feels like.”
Snowiest months are December through January in Traverse City, tapering off in February, with the latest snowfall ever recorded being on May 27, 1907 with 2 inches.
On average, Traverse City records 101 inches of snow each year, with the range being 60/70 inches up to 200 inches per year. The record year was 1996/97 when Traverse City got 194.9 inches.
"But, we see it every year. That first snow is always crazy. And, the board is full of pending crashes," Grand Traverse Sheriff's office Lieutenant Brian Giddis said. "And, the guys are just call to call to call taking reports and writing them up."
"So, it’s always the same. It’s not like this year’s any different. That first snow, it catches people off-guard. And, I’m hoping we can avoid that and bring people into the snowy winter-driving habit of going slower, earlier, before the crashes happen."
“If it’s snowing or there’s a lot of snow on the roads, or it’s low visibility, just take it slow. Allow yourself some extra time if you’re heading out. If you’re traveling across the area, just give yourself some extra time to get there and play it safe. Everyone would rather get there a little late than not at all,” Gillen said.
