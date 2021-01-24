TRAVERSE CITY — A steaming paper cup of cocoa warmed Travis Parrott’s gloveless hands, and he paid no mind as fluffy snowflakes dissolved upon the piping surface like marshmallows.
Parrott instead stood patiently, waiting to join the evening’s line and collect one of several still-warm bags, which held in steam from hot meals.
The food — this time potatoes and short ribs, courtesy of Island Thyme Catering — was served as it is weekly, at 5 p.m. Monday, by the gazebo behind the Traverse City State Office Building.
Consistency matters with the diners waiting for Bill and Michelle White, and they know it. The pair, organizers of Five Loaves, Two Fishes, have kept up the meals for months. Each delivery comes in hot boxes, via the couple’s delivery van.
“This dinner’s my favorite, ‘cuz these people treat us so good,” said Parrott, a 32-year-old Traverse City man, a Monday night regular.
The drop-off spot is a short walk from Parrott’s resting place — a pile of sleeping bags in a tent in the woods west of the Commons.
He’s not alone — not in the encampment, and not in northern Michigan.
Nearly 1,000 people in the greater Grand Traverse region — Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Antrim and Kalkaska counties — found themselves homeless in 2020, according to Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, executive director of the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness. Her data counts anyone who interacted with the region’s homelessness response system, including Goodwill Street Outreach and Safe Harbor. The tally shows near-stagnation since 2019’s count, Halladay-Schmandt added.
What concerns her are those considered chronically homeless, who’ve braved the streets for more than a year, have a disability, or weathered at least four recurring bouts of homelessness across the past three years.
Because there’s more of them — and that’s not going to stop on its own.
In 2020, 194 people in the five-county region suffered chronic homelessness, up from 175 in 2019.
They’re people just like Parrott.
Parrott’s path started with opiates at age 18, and the painkillers’ hooks, as they so insidiously do, sunk deep. They tore at Parrott and tore at his life, until the only “bed” the young man had was his car’s seats.
The misery deepened with his car died.
“I had nowhere to go — I was literally sleeping under the Union Street Bridge downtown for a summer and that whole time was miserable,” Parrott said. “I felt suicidal every day.”
He stayed at Safe Harbor for the rest of the year, but those several months of constant noise, unease and sounds of others undergoing withdrawals in the night sent him to the woods.
Parrott’s path led him to another man set up in a nearby tent, who served as a sort-of mentor in survival methods.
The stress and anxiety still come and go, Parrott said. But so does a sense of greater freedom.
“It’s made me tough and kind-of made me grow a bit, see the world from a different way,” Parrott said. “I came from a good family. I remember seeing homeless people in the cities and stuff, and never thought that could be me.”
ALONE TOGETHER
Across the mitten state, 61,832 people made due in tents, shelters, under bridges and on park benches, according to a tally compiled by the Michigan Campaign to End Homelessness. The count comes from 2019 data — publicly released Tuesday — and pulls from dozens of on-the-ground organizations like Ryan Hannon’s Goodwill Street Outreach program.
Data from 2020 won’t be published until this time next year.
The data shows a slight drop from the 65,104 tally in 2018, but findings were far from promising. Disparities cut deep, with Black people making up 52 percent of the state’s homeless population — and 57 percent of the chronically homeless — despite making up just 14 percent of the state’s general population. Families with children make for a large chunk of the pie as well.
Another near-half suffers from long-term physical or mental health issues.
They live with the painfully numb fingers, the fear of an unkind encounter, the hunger and the merciless Michigan winters — there’s no other choice.
Some can’t simply watch.
Bill and Michelle are two of an army of people cooking meals — always with love — offering shelter, providing clothing and other resources and trying to connect those without homes to services that can find them one.
The Whites have helped feed the area’s food-insecure since the pandemic hit.
It’s a network of Goodwill Street Outreach; shelters like Safe Harbor and Goodwill Inn; Jubilee House, Dann’s House, several local churches and groups like Five Loaves, Two Fish, the all-encompassing umbrella of Halladay-Schmandt’s Coalition to End Homelessness and all sorts of other groups, community efforts, donations, local officials and hands reached out in support.
Yet it’s not enough, Halladay-Schmandt said.
She, Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien and others have long called for Traverse City and Grand Traverse County commissioners, Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers, administrators, managers, developers or anyone else in power to step up and stop the bleeding.
They’re still calling.
“The number will continue to grow, people will continue to experience homelessness longer, unless (we) have a strategy for permanent housing to get (people) out of this system,” she said. “We’re going to see our already overtaxed system be strained even more, we’re going to see our need for shelter increase, when we know housing is the answer.
“We’re going to see more people, basically, dying on the streets.”
But it won’t stop the helpers like Mary Beth Mitchael, who once saw the Monday meal drop-off spot as nothing but scenery on her morning commutes. Once she saw them, she couldn’t keep driving by.
So the mother, who knows all too well the concept of sleeping in one’s car and having nowhere to go, scrapes up her extra coin. She uses it to bake bread, which then becomes PB&Js to hand out to anyone looking particularly hungry, weathered and tired.
She’s since joined the Five Loaves, Two Fishes crew.
They coordinate making, donating and organizing the weekly meals — which include all sorts of comforting fare made with love, as Michelle ensures — and forge connections with new faces that spur connections to other community services.
The odds aren’t with them and the problem is a chronic one.
But it didn’t dampen spirits Monday — not an hour into the weekly distribution, they packed up the van and headed off to the next stop: Safe Harbor.
Parrott spent his nights there early on, but traded it for an established encampment off the women’s trail at the Grand Traverse Commons.
Those larger encampments have proven a trend — or survival technique — since the pandemic cut off community resources, according to Hannon and O’Brien.
“They’re left to find their own community,” Halladay-Schmandt said. “Just like people who are housed form their own communities within their neighborhoods, (they) rely on each other, and form those connections and communities. They just don’t have a place to live.”
Parrott’s encampment was dispersed after O’Brien — who serves as vice president of Dann’s House, a nonprofit providing support for those struggling with both homelessness and alcohol addiction — said community complaints of late-night noise, harassment and “cat-calling” of locals using the trail piled up across months.
He and Hannon tried to work with both sides, but unsanitary conditions, assaults, aggression toward outsiders and the recovery of a woman who’d died of alcohol poisoning at the encampment tipped the scales.
Many were placed into housing programs outside the region.
Others, like Parrott, missed the memo — he moved along after city workers came in to clear debris and left-behind tents months later. He and a friend managed to relocate to another nearby encampment.
That’s never the goal.
O’Brien’s officers don’t go looking for encampments and a “live and let live” approach has fostered decent relationships between police and those who live on the streets. They don’t hesitate to offer referrals to Goodwill and other community programs.
“I think that’s the main thing, is getting people (that) support, not necessarily jail,” O’Brien said. “Homelessness is not a crime — it’s a condition.”
Still, the stigma proves hard to break: just ask the Monday crowd.
“I’ve been there where you kinda have too much pride to ask for help, as silly as it is,” said Mitchael, who eventually found the courage to reach out for help.
Parrott knows his days on the streets can’t go on forever.
He was recently approved for a housing voucher in Antrim County, meaning the search for eligible abodes has begun.
The aim is to “make some sort of progress every day,” he said.
And despite the deeply concerning trends, having people like Mitchael, Hannon, Halladay-Schmandt and the Whites around offers Parrott and his neighbors hope — and, something lacking for those without a door to lock, kindness.
“Society sees homeless people so different, like they’re beggars or they’re losers, but no,” Mitchael said. “They’re the humblest people who’ve had Murphy’s Law hit them.”
