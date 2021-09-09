TRAVERSE CITY — The “Long Road to Recovery” in addiction will be the focus of a community panel discussion.
Interlochen Public Library will host the talk from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 16 in the library’s community room.
Panelists for the “Long Road to Recovery” discussion include 86th District Court Judge Bob Cooney; Traverse City physician Dr. David Best; Susan Kramer, behavioral health manager for Munson Medical Center and director of the Community Opioid Recovery Expansion; staff members from Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City; a recovery coach; local author Patty Steele, who is in recovery; and Nancy Dow, board member of Families Against Narcotics who lost her daughter to an accidental overdose.
The event is the fourth in a series of discussions on addiction and recovery. Others have been based on books geared to specific age groups or demographics.
The final book discussion will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 21 and will cover “Hey, Kiddo,” by Jarrett J. Krosoczka. Geared toward teenagers and their parents, the book is about a boy growing up with an absent father and a mom who is in and out of drug rehab.
The series is offered through a Libraries Transforming Communities grant from the American Library Association. The grant is for small, rural libraries and the Interlochen program has the goal of helping community members understand addiction and find out about support and resources that are available.
It also hopes to reduce the stigma of addiction through education, said Janette Ransom, health and wellness program coordinator for the library.
After receiving the grant the library did an online survey to determine what its patrons would be interested in learning more about, Ransom said. The top issues that came up were opioid and alcohol addiction, she said.
Library Director Jennifer Thomet is hoping to be able to continue the monthly discussions after the series is over.
“This is a subject that this community needs to discuss and needs to discuss objectively,” Thomet said. “The goal is providing a platform where people can talk about this in an open, judgement-free way.”
The panel discussion will be followed by a Q & A session. The free event is open to the public and pizza will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.