Together, with other people with disabilities, I’ve celebrated numerous anniversaries of the Americans With Disabilities Act.
My spinal stroke was in 1976 — 14 years before the ADA was signed. I know what life was like prior to the ADA and I advocated alongside many for its passage.
Yet, this year feels different.
The disability rights and culture movement has both influenced and been heavily impacted by other groups seeking justice. Disability intersects racism, sexism, classism and all of the “isms.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 4 adults in the United States has a disability.
COVID-19 was hard for many people with disabilities. Equally, many refuse to simply return to the struggles of pre-COVID “normal” life.
Collective Disability Pride is also building momentum. For example, this week the Ford Foundation featured The Disability Futures initiative on Zoom (disabilityfutures.splashthat.com). Twenty disabled creative fellows presented their work on topics such as “Disability Portraiture” to “A More Inclusive Community — The Power And Presence of Indigenous Disabled Stories.”
This year feels different for me, too. In the spring, during the lockdown, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Like many vulnerable people emerging from home, I don’t feel completely safe yet. Inside public places, I’m often more comfortable wearing a mask. Additionally, I’m around lots of health care workers and patients; I have no idea which folks have been vaccinated. Nor are all masked.
During the past few months, I’ve had several tests and procedures. The least of my worries has become the test itself. Instead, I’ve become more afraid of risking pain and injury to my body before and after the test, whether through transferring from my chair to another surface or because of the test equipment itself. Technicians seem woefully ill-trained to help me, often requiring my husband to do all of the assisting.
Unlike other patients, I’ve been told that because of my needs, I may have to go without a test, or be sedated in the operating room for an otherwise common procedure — or sent to a different county. It seems I’m doing all of the adapting. I have the right to the same health care as an able-bodied person. How has the health care world largely ignored three decades of the ADA? Few patients know they can file a civil rights complaint with the Department of Justice, Office of Civil Rights or the U.S. Department of Human Services. The U.S. Access Board recently reviewed the ADA related to diagnostic equipment.
I’ve also had a near perfect “access intimacy” experience with the team at the Munson Medical Center Radiology Department.
With all of the same challenges, they treated me with the utmost kindness and problem-solving. I felt safe with them.
During my last visit to the University of Michigan medical center, a young girl using a wheelchair watched me for a long time before saying “hi.” Forty-five years ago, in the very same spot, I was her. Years from now, others with disabilities will seek her lead.
