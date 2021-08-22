In northern Michigan, summer is treasured and filled with expectations. Unlike other seasons, folks are asked “how’s your summer going?”
This summer, I’ve been spending lots of time outdoors — park picnics and backyard meals, coffee on restaurant patios and beach going/nature trekking and stargazing. My friends, Annika Anton, 11, and sister Maggie, 9, have kept me in drawings, jokes and love.
When I run into someone who asks “How’s your summer been, Susan” I sense they might not know that I have breast cancer. In that moment, I contemplate sharing my news and handling their reaction. Mostly, I just say ‘I’m OK.”
I’m OK ... that’s both true and not.
This summer, several people I care about had their cancers return and one person diagnosed when I was, died. I spent days isolating under the sheets, engulfed in profound sadness (even guilt), fearful that the perimeters of my life were closing in.
This summer, I’ve been reading a variety of memoirs written by people diagnosed with cancer. Classic memoirs by Sontag, Lorde and Boyer. There are hundreds of cancer memoirs. Janet, a friend and psychiatrist, recommended Christina Middlebrook’s “Seeing the Crab: A Memoir Before Dying,” (1996). A Jungian therapist, wife and mother, Middlebrook got through her treatments with her physical and mental health intact. She lived 17 years after her diagnosis. I related to Middlebrook as a therapist and appreciated how she faced such questions as “how am I going to get around it?” “Past it?” “It’s always there ... balancing living with the actual threat of dying.”
This summer, I have little patience for “healthy people problems.” For example, when folks share that they’re upset about not getting invited to a party or are unable to purchase luxury items. I’m sensitive to the language people use — ”keep me abreast of your treatments” sounds different in my current context. As does misappropriating the word cancer, as in “he’s a cancer on the whole organization”.
This summer, I’ve been applying for financial assistance to offset the many expenses insurance doesn’t cover. Sources of help include: Remember Betty, The Pink Fund, Komen for the Cure, Vital Options International and Mercy Medical Angels. Assistance is also available from our Community Foundation, Munson Foundation and local Rotary. The American Cancer Society told me that because of the pandemic, they aren’t distributing funds directly to patients. Because they’re still fundraising, this surprised me. My neighbors are even giving me a portion of the proceeds from a garage sale they’re hosting in my honor Aug. 28.
This summer, I’m getting ready to go back to The University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center. I’m eating healthier, looking at my sleep/diet/stress and learning to cope with my medication side effects. To address the latest COVID-19 precautions for immune-comprised folks like me, I’m considering a booster shot and I’m asking for reasonable accommodations (remote access) so I can continue my employment and community volunteer work.
Then this summer, I know as fully as I’ve ever known, life is precious all year long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.