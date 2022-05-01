For 17 years I served on the board of Disability Rights Michigan, (formerly called MI Protection and Advocacy Service, Inc.) including for two years as president. Advocacy and education were significant parts of our work. Much of what I know about disability rights came from my time with MPAS.
During those years, we made numerous visits to the offices of local, state and federally elected representatives. Most of our meetings were congenial, though over time, I wondered if we were making progress. During our visits, we, the volunteer board members with disabilities, as well the family members of persons with disabilities, highlighted various challenges. Mental health parity was one such issue.
The politicians and/or their staff listened politely, took our written literature and promised to get back with us. We did this repeatedly. I often thought that to cut through the sea of materials the lawmakers were besieged with, we needed to change our methods. There was so much talking. Many days, I thought we’d be better off sharing our concerns through a live theater performance. Perhaps that could get and hold their attention.
Then during a trip to Washington, DC, a high ranking politician spent all of our appointment time talking about his grandson who’d recently experienced a spinal cord injury from an accident. Mainly out of empathy and respect, we gave him most of our time to share his family story. After the meeting, one of the MPAS administrators said to me, “The representative finally gets what we’ve been talking about. The personal is now political. His grandson’s experiences as a person with a disability are real for this man as a grandfather. Though we’ve been meeting with him for years, he’ll now be more likely to work within the system to support the legislation we discussed.”
I left that meeting wondering why change is often made, only when those in power can personally, passionately, relate to an issue. What if there is no personal identification? Is this the best way to ensure social justice for all? Another time, I was sharing with a colleague, my work on behalf of persons experiencing homelessness. My colleague said “Why do you care so much? You must have been homeless at one time. Otherwise, I don’t get it.” I’m rarely concerned by what people care about. I’m more concerned that some people seem to care about so little.
My late father-in-law was a bit of a curmudgeon. He did little volunteering during his long life. However, he was quick to write generous financial checks to many organizations. He also supported his family in their volunteer activities. In one of his softer moments, he said to me “There’s always a way for each of us to help someone else.”
In my own local board and commission work, I’ve been in the position of listening to members of our community share their concerns. I’ve learned from their education and advocacy in ways that would be difficult for me to do on my own.
And recently, I’ve witnessed others benefiting from advocacy I originally did for myself.
Many more persons with disabilities are using ADA accommodations to attend in-person meetings, virtually.
Ensuring equity in civic participation is crucial for all of our communities.
