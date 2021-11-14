In 2019, while at my Ragdale artist residency, another artist gifted me the book, “Care Work: Dreaming Disability Justice” (2018) by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha. I read it in one sitting. deeply moved by what a community of people with disabilities, a collective of care, could do for one another.
Fast forward two years.
In the last month, Alice Wong, dynamo founder and owner of Disability Visibility Project posted a piece by Leah — “How Disabled Mutual Aid Is Different Than Abled Mutual Aid.”
What is mutual aid? The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a mutual aid association as “an organization whose purpose is not primarily to distribute earnings to its members but to assist, benefit, or protect them in some common matters or objectives.”
In northern Michigan, there are numerous examples of people practicing mutual aid — collectively sharing food, childcare, bicycles, cars and rides. In many neighborhoods, folks share lawn mowers and other tools, trash receptacles/service and tutoring.
However, Leah in this blog post is mainly talking about how people with disabilities cared for one another before and during COVID-19. She’s quick to point out the pandemic is not over. As I read through her points, I found myself recognizing my own experiences. In the person-to-person disability mutual aid groups I’ve witnessed, there is never the demand for those in need to prove they are worthy of help. If someone says they need personal protective equipment, they get it.
On one Zoom call or webinar after another, all disability variables are addressed in a patient, matter-of-fact way. If sign language interpreters need more time, they’re given it. If someone’s speech is slow, everyone waits until they’ve made their point.
As my family and I continue our journey with treating my breast cancer, individuals, as well as small groups of people, have asked us what we need. We’ve had our leaves raked, some meals dropped off and our accessible van assessed by a friend with a disability.
Recently, one of my very healthy, fully vaccinated friends contracted COVID. My friend lives alone in a fairly remote area with no family nearby. She found herself facing one of her worst fears — what would I do if I ever got really sick? To her relief, for several weeks, friends and neighbors left food and supplies on her doorstep. They ran errands and did outside chores. In her medically required isolation, they also checked on her daily by phone, so they could hear her voice and assess how she was doing. She came through it with renewed health and a strong sense of community care.
What lessons has our community learned from the pandemic? Could we benefit from regular town hall discussions like they’ve been having in Houghton at Michigan Tech?
I’d say yes.
