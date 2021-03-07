I follow Alice Wong’s Disability Visibility Project. Recently, Alice posted a piece by Emily Wolinsky, president of NMD United, a nonprofit organization connecting adults living with neuromuscular disabilities. Emily and her family live in Texas. They lost power during the recent storms. In addition to losing the ability to heat their home, the outage cut the refrigeration for Emily’s medication. There was no electricity to charge her power wheelchair, or the lift that helps her out of bed and onto the toilet, her ventilator and suction machine. The attendants who care for her had difficulty traveling the dangerous roads.
Thinking about Emily, I wondered about the reliability of emergency medical service vehicles and the power needed for CPAP and oxygen machines, home dialysis and preemie care.
Could what happened in Texas happen here? Were we all meant to have the means to have a back-up plan, be fully independent? How robust was our local government disaster preparedness and relief program? Those were the questions I emailed to Grand Traverse County administrator Nate Alger.
Many people with disabilities haven’t left their homes since March 2020. They’ve gone without medical appointments and the COVID-19 vaccine. Upon hearing that others less at risk have received both shots, they’ve been discouraged. They question why some people brag as to how they’ve circumvented the system.
Thankfully, Detroit Disability Power just announced progress for persons with disabilities in Detroit regarding the vaccine. As the result of collaborating with numerous community partners and citizens with disabilities calling, writing letters and signing petitions, Detroit Mayor Duggan announced that everyone in Detroit can receive the vaccine. The city is also providing free transportation to vaccine locations. DDP is now working to obtain access to the vaccine for people with disabilities in other counties.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just expanded eligibility for those over age 50 with underlying conditions, persons with disabilities and parents and guardians of children with special needs.
If you’ve ever been one of the vulnerable or truly needy, you know that the idea that people will always look out for you and do the right thing is not always true.
Alone on my first international flight as a person with a disability, the flight attendant informed me that in case of an emergency, all of the able-bodied passengers would be evacuated first and then someone would come back to help me deplane. Though young, I knew ableism when I heard it. I doubted anyone with a disability had helped create this policy. The flight attendant first appeared incredulous, then nodded in agreement, when I told her that in an emergency, I’d crawl on the floor as quickly as I could before I’d wait for someone to remember I was still on the airplane.
On March 1, 2021 via Zoom, I attended the Disability Day of Mourning, an annual day of remembrance for persons with disabilities who have been murdered by family members and caregivers. Sponsored by Virginia Tech and the Disability Alliance and Caucus, as well as other organizations, participants recited poetry, essays and speeches. A long list of the names of the dead were read, ranging in age from toddlers to senior citizens. During the evening, crucial themes emerged; our needs are not too big and our lives matter and are worth living.
