I began writing “Adapted in TC” in 2008. Often, I have several columns waiting in draft. I give myself the freedom to change topics entirely, if there’s something new that I just have to write about.
This column, is about two topics. First, I’ve been without a dog for two years. Our Olive, 15, passed away during the pandemic. She was a tall black Lab shepherd mix. In order to help other dogs, I registered her history with the Aging Dog Project. Olive was healthy until the last few weeks of her life. On a picture perfect autumn day, we sat and cuddled her for hours in her yard. Then, with great dignity, she walked into her vet’s office under her own power and received the injection and died. My husband stayed with her for a long time afterwards. She had a good death.
We adopted Olive as a puppy and miss her immensely. She was family. The bond between a service animal and human is unique.
We’ve honored Olive by making donations in her name to animal programs, having her portrait painted and scattering her ashes.
Because of my breast cancer, we’ve decided to wait until after my surgery and treatments to adopt a new dog. We have several professional dog trainers looking for us.
I’ve lived with three service dogs: Sam, 13, a large male black Lab mix; Mel, 14, a female chocolate Lab mix; and Olive. For several years, Sam and Mel lived together with us. Among other things, the dogs protected me, pulled my wheelchair and retrieved items. Each dog had similar skills and different personalities; Sam was gentle and protective, Mel read people emotionally in a second and Olive could organize anything.
Second, my husband and I were recently away. At the hotel counter, a man and his young, large family, were behind us. As anyone with a disability knows, not all hotels, even major chain hotels, are equally accessible. Even with prior research, until one actually sees a room, it’s unclear if it’s truly accessible. I need a roll-in shower and for transferring, a bed that is not too much taller than my wheelchair seat. Today, pillow top mattresses could be 8 inches higher than my wheelchair.
Before we could finish checking-in, the man behind us yelled at the clerk “You can help us. We’re easy.”
To her credit, the clerk calmly informed the man that she’d help him, when she’d finished helping us.
Later, I wondered why I was still thinking about the “we’re easy” comment. I bet the man making the comment didn’t mean to be rude; he simply wanted to get his family settled. For me, I didn’t like us being labeled difficult, when we weren’t.
Countless times, I’ve witnessed people with ablest attitudes expecting persons with disabilities to get along by making their needs small or invisible. Most of us with disabilities put forth Herculean efforts, to make our lives, and, those around us, uncomplicated.
Had our service dogs been with us, Sam, sensing threat in the man’s voice might have growled lowly at him. Mel, would have relaxed him with affection. And Olive, would have herded him back into his place in line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.