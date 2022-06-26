Beginning with my first piece in 2008, I’ve called this column “Adapted in TC”. Adapted refers to how I, and others like me, adjust to living in northern Michigan with a disability.
I value adaptability and flexibility. Change is inevitable for all of us, whether we like change or not. Additionally, my ability to self-soothe in a variety of healthy ways; being in nature, listening to music, using my creativity as well as living with ambiguity, are two of my super powers.
Currently, I’m also adapting to having breast cancer.
From the start of our work together, my University of Michigan art therapist, Sandra, has helped me see how my spinal stroke at age 18 is connected psychologically to my 2021 breast cancer diagnosis. One of our therapeutic exercises featured me listing on a piece of paper select words and thoughts related to my stroke. The list included: How am I going to live as a paralyzed person?; progress over perfection; keep going forward; rest, don’t give up; ask for help; don’t dwell on what was; and shock, fear and disbelief.
On another sheet, I did the same for my breast cancer. That list included: How do I prepare for what’s coming?; rage; I’m more resilient than I think; I can’t control what others think of my choices; and cyclone and avalanche. Then I cut all of the items on the two lists into strips of paper and wove them together. Sandra helped me to see that much of the hard work I’d need to do in responding to my breast cancer, I’d already done with my stroke.
I also noticed that spending one year flat in bed to heal hip surgery in the early days of my stroke, had helped me cope with the isolation of COVID-19 during my breast cancer diagnosis.
Obviously, today, I’m much older than I was when I had my stroke. I know more and have numerous lived experiences to bring to this latest health challenge. But age in and of itself, nor lots of experiences, brings wisdom. Lots of busy, older people die, having lived unexamined lives.
What I saw when I looked at the overall weave, was strength. And, current and post-trauma. All that had happened in the beginning of my life as well as currently, wasn’t just the culmination of tough stuff. There was history I could now benefit from and other experiences, I could let go of. I could also work to fortify some of the more helpful threads.
Many women like me who use wheelchairs, view the mermaid as our iconic symbol. Mermaids live in two worlds. In the best sense, they represent the ability to thrive and adapt to where they are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.