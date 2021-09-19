It’s night time and I’m talking on the phone to a friend who also uses a wheelchair. We’re both active and value being on-time. We’re lamenting that we wish more of our lives ran according to “crip time.”
In the disability community, “crip time” is a respectful, insider phrase, used to describe how people with disabilities experience time and space differently from non-disabled persons. “Crip time” recognizes as a norm that people with disabilities may need more time to do things. There’s also an allowance for tardiness because someone parked too close to our van parking space so that we can’t lower our ramp. There’s an acknowledgement that we might be late because a public restroom that should be accessible isn’t or that our hotel has given away our ADA room to someone without a disability and there aren’t others nearby.
“Crip time” recognizes that regardless of how much research, practice or lead time we allow, we can’t and shouldn’t need to anticipate everything that could delay us. That’s ableism. There are times I’ve wished I’ve had a GoPro camera strapped to my head, so folks could see what I go through just trying to get somewhere.
I recently returned from a tightly scheduled week of medical appointments at U of M for my breast cancer and “crip time” came into focus. Though I was on-time for everything, I experienced additional stress due to the similar obstacles I described above.
At all of my appointments, I asked my doctors, how many people with spinal cord injuries have breast, prostate, colon or uterine cancer? They said, they didn’t know because too few people with disabilities get screened. My heart sank. Numerous barriers exist to screening, especially in rural areas. This was true before COVID-19. There’s more to it than “we just don’t have many people with needs like yours.”
Many people assume health care is our most universally accessible institution. That’s often untrue. Since my diagnosis this spring, I’ve advocated for improved universal access at both U of M’s Med Inn and Rogel Cancer Center and the Smith Family Breast Health Center. I’m happy to report that all are making improvements with regard to universal access.
In Ann Arbor, after exhausting days in the 95-plus degree heat, my husband and I went back to our room and watched the Paralympics on TV. Each night, these world-class athletes, all with their own back stories, inspired me to get up the next day and do what I needed to do.
In 2008, I began writing this column to share what living with a disability was like in northern Michigan. Now, I’ve added my experiences with breast cancer. I’m of value to myself when I’m of value to others; as an advocate and maker of “good trouble.”
I’m still pondering much of what I read in Christina Middlebrook’s memoir “Seeing the Crab.” Like Christina, I’m searching for the “I” in my cancer diagnosis. I’m not going to abandon my body and I don’t want to forget what is happening to me. I want others to approach me with caring interest and curiosity, not directives. I’m looking for integration not repression. As Carl Jung said, I want to “make the darkness conscious.”
