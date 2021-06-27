‘What’s it like being newly diagnosed with breast cancer?” a friend asks innocently.
It takes me a few minutes to respond, because I’m not completely sure yet.
Immediately, I think of children and summer vacation. Lots of kids say they feel “happy-sad.” Happy that they don’t have to go to school and sad because they won’t see their friends and teachers. They don’t just feel one emotion.
Since I was diagnosed with breast cancer, in a split second, I feel combinations of anger, sadness, fear and joy.
“Joy?” my friend asks.
Yes, joy. Joy in response to all of the kindnesses people have shown me. There’s the sea of cards from people I know, as well as from strangers. All of the daily mediation and prayer circles I’ve been added to. Original art, poetry, jewelry, music, baked goods, flowers and strawberries left on our porch. There are gift cards for restaurant meals, gasoline for downstate medical appointments and groceries.
There’s my oncologist, Dr. Lisa Hughes, saying “we’re going to get you through this” and the letters from men and women with their own cancer experiences guiding me into this new world. Each of these interactions helps me reflect upon my own past behavior. Did I do enough to help others in pain? Was I kind enough? I see so clearly one can never be too kind. And, there’s the grace and joy found in doing something really hard.
It’s not just how it is for me, but for everyone who knows and cares about me. When my husband, Tom, called my 87-year old dad with my test results, my dad said, “I just want to hit something.”
Pat, a dear friend, said upon learning my diagnosis, “I’m entering new emotional territory with you.”
On the outside of the little red tote bag I received from the Cowell Cancer Center, it says “Everything Matters.” That’s true. It includes what not to say to someone with cancer (for example, “How bad is it?”) to listening deeply.
It means not trying to show empathy by just sharing stories of others you’ve known with cancer, including your near-misses.
Listening is everything. Longtime cancer survivors tell me no one asks them about their experiences anymore, not even their fears about re-occurrence.
Every cancer diagnosis and treatment plan is geared to the specific individual. There’s no single perfect cancer persona. Each person reacts differently to having cancer. Some days, I feel as strong as a superhero with all the resources I need to protect myself. Moments later, I feel vulnerable and helpless. Cancer changes your life, it changes you, forever.
During my frequent bouts of insomnia, I wonder about lots of things; the cancer rates in our community, the role of environmental factors and how war/battle/fighting metaphors don’t really describe how I feel.
I had a birthday in early June. On the day itself, I received as many get-well cards as birthday greetings. To answer my friend, that’s sort of what it’s like being newly diagnosed with breast cancer.
