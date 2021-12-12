Dear Santa,
This year has been tough for many people with and without disabilities. We’re looking forward to a better 2022. In the meantime, here’s a wish list:
- Please help Congress pass the Air Carrier Access Amendments Act.
Transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg’s spouse, Chasten, is my former student at Northwestern Michigan College. I know Secretary Buttigieg cares about people with disabilities. Every time we fly for employment, medical care or to aid family, we endanger our health, as well as our expensive, customized assistive equipment. We’d like to use the bathrooms. We’re tired of paying for unsafe service.
- Please stop the discrimination against people with disabilities with regard to organ transplants.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is looking for comments from those impacted through Feb.1, 2022. Refer to file code CMS-3409-NC and send to http://www.regulations.gov. Additionally, for the common good, halt the drug companies excessive greed and solve the health care staffing shortage.
- Please tell the hotel interior decorators to stop using tall beds. We can’t transfer or climb 7 inches. Have more roll-in showers. Limit high tables in restaurants and bars, too. Request architects, building inspectors and elected officials enforce the ADA laws.
- Please have holiday shopping hours for seniors and persons with disabilities NOT be the first hour of the early morning. No one needing this accommodation, would ever select this time of day. It’s ablest.
- Please help people recognize the bodies of people with disabilities as the miracles they are, regardless of the disability. I’m completely paralyzed from the waist down and I live a big life. Stop people from seeing our bodies as less than.
- Please, with regard to COVID-19, help people learn from people with disabilities. We have lots of experience with isolation and mutual aid. Read more at Sciencefriday.com, September 10, 2021 “How Covid-19 Reveals Existing Biases Against The Disability Community” by Chris Egusa.
- Please help everyone think of those with disabilities when it comes to infrastructure. Maintain all of the new walkable sidewalks that everyone has paid for ... the same for roads. Buses and medical rides can’t operate on poorly cleaned roads. No new buildings without heated pavement. Create citizen oversight committees for the CARES, American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better Act monies coming into our area.
- Please help folks recruit people with disabilities for positions on boards, employment and volunteer opportunities. When folks are writing their end of the year donations to their favorite organizations, make sure their choices have been screened for true access for all.
As 2021 comes to a close, I want to thank everyone for their help as I’ve dealt with my breast cancer diagnosis. Please continue your support. At my recent U of M visit, I learned that the medicine I’m taking is shrinking my cancer! I still have a long road ahead of me, including more trips to Ann Arbor, various therapies and surgery. I’m grateful to many, including the Helen and Sonya Fund, the Rogel Cancer Center Art Therapy Program and the Bruce Dunlap Memorial Fund for their complementary therapies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.