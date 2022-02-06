Everyone, without exception, arrives at the table of humanity, with both gifts to give, as well as needs. I was raised with that adage.
After my spinal stroke, I wanted a way to be of value to others. Searching the newspaper, I found a volunteer opportunity for telethon phone bank workers. I called and the coordinator registered me. I never mentioned my disability, because I didn’t see how using a wheelchair was relevant to my ability to answer a phone.
Weeks later, I arrived at the venue. Before I could reach the check-in area, a woman charged up to me and tied a bouquet of balloons to the arm of my wheelchair. Motioning for another person to place an ice cream cone in my hand, she then grabbed the back of my wheelchair and pushed me to a spot in the audience with some of the beneficiaries of the telethon. When I was parked, she petted my hair. Finally, I got her attention and told her I was a volunteer. I’ll never forget her puzzled look. The idea had never occurred to her.
Sometimes, employers haven’t asked me to be on committees outside of my immediate job description, because they didn’t know how to work with my disability. My thinking was that participating should be my decision. These additional opportunities were often important to being part of the entire organization. I wanted the invite.
In other settings, training facilitators have been quick to give me a pass from participating, rather than finding a way to adapt an experiential exercise. Often I’d been told it’s for my protection. This seems unnecessary. My hunch is that they may be protecting themselves, avoiding the awkwardness of not having experience with people with disabilities.
When I went through the Leadership Grand Traverse program, the group participated in an initial weekend retreat, complete with a team survival competition. The exercise included each team having to get their members across a large field on raised planks. With my help, my team was incredibly creative and we all got across. Several in the class said the experience of seeing no one left behind, was one of the highlights of their retreat.
On a related note, I recently learned that our Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation signed the pledge of Disability Inclusion and Philanthropy. The pledge includes: disability community engagement, disability-inclusive language, accessible events, inclusion audits/plans, staff training/ participation, board training/ participation, disability grant-making and measure/report.
I applaud the GTRCF. Sadly, there are too many organizations in our community funding groups that have inaccessible programs and no means for people with disabilities to serve in any volunteer or leadership capacities. Every group benefits from having those served, help direct the organization.
Additionally, I’m excited about another happening. I’ve just become involved with the Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County in their piloting of a technology program to expand eVolunteering opportunities for people with disabilities.
Perhaps on its own our COVID staffing challenges have taught us that we need everyone’s participation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.