It’s been months since I’ve written about my ongoing journey with breast cancer.
Soon, I’m returning to the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center for more imaging and appointments. I’m continuing to take medication to shrink my tumors. The hope is that eventually, I can have a less invasive surgery.
I’ve relabeled my pill bottles “Incredible Shrinking Tablets” and “Magic Potion.” This helps me psychologically and visually. The medicine has side effects; joint pain, insomnia, hot flashes and night sweats. The joint pain is intense; burning in my rib cage, hips and shoulders. My whole skeleton aches. It hurts to be touched.
I’m paralyzed from the waist down and also having issues with my arms can be overwhelming. Physical therapy and Theraband exercises help.
I find my weekly U of M remote art therapy sessions extremely valuable. Receiving the diagnosis of a life-threatening illness is traumatic. Art therapy helps distract me from my pain and symbolically express what I’m thinking and feeling. Inside my personal art toolbox are a tabletop finger labyrinth I made to assist me in focusing and relaxing, an affirmation stone and collages, paintings and drawings that help me identify my strengths, as well as stay in the here and now.
Much of what I’m experiencing with my cancer is not easily visible to others. It’s important to remember there are many people like me.
Having cancer is also expensive. When I travel to Ann Arbor there’s the cost of gasoline, food, vehicle maintenance and parking. I can’t stay with family and friends because their homes aren’t accessible, so I have lodging expenses. Treatment wise, there are medications and supplies, co-pays and costs not covered by insurance. As I write this, friends are creating a GoFundMe campaign for me. While I’m meeting all of my daily obligations, I often don’t know how I’m going to feel. Sometimes, I’m only comfortable lying down. Hybrid and remote meetings have allowed me to not fall behind.
Last month, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, issued an opinion (No. 7318) regarding “Meeting Attendance Accommodations Required under ADA”. Her opinion is not related to COVID-19, nor is there an expiration date. Additionally, MI Sen. Bill 0854 (2022) to amend the Open Meetings Act has been introduced. I successfully asked for this accommodation with the Traverse City Human Rights Commission, as well as several state groups.
In additional updates, I’m pleased to report that through my advocating with others, our Smith Family Breast Health Center now has sliding boards and a Maxi Move Power Sling Lift for patient transfers.
And, for the past two years, I’ve been remotely co-teaching U of M pharmacy students. Recently, I participated in a webinar with Accessible Pharmacy (accessiblepharmacy.com) highlighting services for persons with cancer who are also blind or have vision issues. The webinar featured information on apps that read pill bottle labels aloud, Braille labeling and advanced computerized communication.
For me, having breast cancer is a marathon with lots of challenges and gifts along the way.
