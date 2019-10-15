ACME — There's just one problem with Acme Township trustees' appointment of David Hoxsie as its next trustee.
The board never actually voted.
Township Supervisor Doug White said trustees will meet Wednesday to vote on a motion to appoint Hoxsie that they didn't make when they met Oct. 9.
"We're just clearing up a mistake we made that night, is all," he said. "We didn't have a formal nomination of electing and choosing Dave as a trustee."
The vote comes after White left his trustee seat to take over as township supervisor. Trustees picked him in August, a month after Jay Zollinger announced he would resign as supervisor.
Trustees on Oct. 9 interviewed Hoxsie along with candidates Ryan LaMott, Wayne Mervau and Dan Rosa. They scored each candidate, with four being the highest, then White tallied them up — White was leaving his trustee seat to become supervisor, so he didn't participate in the selection.
Zollinger, then the supervisor, announced Hoxsie as the winner, then adjourned the meeting after more public comment.
Those scoring sheets are now on Acme Township's website as part of the meeting's draft minutes. Zollinger declined to release them on Oct. 9, saying he would check with the township's attorney first — messages left with township attorney Jeffrey Jocks weren't returned by Tuesday.
Most trustees picked Hoxsie as their top choice, with all but Amy Jenema scoring him a "four" — LaMott was her top pick. Trustee Daryl Nelson was absent.
The Michigan Townships Association doesn't advise that township leaders use such a scoring system, association Director of Member Information Services Mike Felden said. Instead, township boards should conduct interviews, let a trustee make a motion to appoint someone and then vote on the motion.
"I know it's not always the easiest thing to do, because people know each other in the community and don't necessarily want to hurt feelings or whatever," he said.
Acme trustees' ballots should have been released on the night of their meeting, Felden said. The scores are subject to public disclosure and not releasing them would have amounted to voting by secret ballot — forbidden by the Open Meetings Act.
Releasing the scores should remove the issue, Felden said prior to their release.
Zollinger said the MTA recommendations on appointments are merely guidance and that he's seen township governments appoint trustees using either method — the paper ballot or the open discussion.
"They're not our lawyers, we do respect they have an opinion and we're not saying they're wrong or they're right," he said. "We have to decide what we want to do."
