ACME — Rows of solar panels are coming to land once slated for a shopping center in Acme Township.
Trustees voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve a special land use permit for Prism Power Partners’ array, township Supervisor Doug White said.
Documents show the Holland-based company is planning a 50-acre, 9-megawatt photovoltaic array on a site bordered by Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail and Yuba Creek.
That proximity to a coldwater trout stream had some township residents and environmental advocates concerned that runoff both during and after construction could harm the creek.
But developers insisted the project is designed to avoid any impacts, and White said he was satisfied the company addressed environmental concerns, pointing to stormwater controls designed to handle a 200-year storm, twice what the township requires.
“It seems to me that they have gone above what we required,” White said.
A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Acme Township asked in a letter for the township to require an independent environmental assessment, citing concerns that runoff from solar panels could reach Yuba Creek.
That could raise water temperatures, ruining the creek for trout and possibly lead to algae growth, the group’s members wrote.
Jeremy Jones of Prism Power Partners said the company received a delineation of wetlands on the property and won’t work within 50 feet of those areas. Plans include retention basins that’ll stop runoff from entering the creek.
“So essentially at the end of the day, we’re not impacting those areas, we’re not physically impacting them and then we have a stormwater system that is overbuilt to ensure that we don’t impact them from that perspective,” he said.
Some of those design features, like extra capacity in infiltration basins, sprang from reviews the township planning commission requested before recommending approval, Jones said. That included a stormwater erosion and sedimentation control review by Grand Traverse County much earlier in the process than Prism Power Partners is accustomed to.
Construction plans also aim to keep sediment from washing into the waterway, Jones said. They’re split into three phases, and the next can’t begin until vegetation has been established at the just-completed phase. About 40 percent of the site will remain untouched, and plans call for planting native, pollinator-friendly plants under and around the solar array.
Building in phases means digging up less ground at a time than building all at once, which aims to prevent the kind of disaster the township has seen in past construction projects, Jones said.
He was referring to a deluge that sent clay-laden soils from the Acme Meijer construction site into Acme Creek, then East Grand Traverse Bay in 2014 — soils at the solar array site are more sandy, which tend to drain better, Jones said.
One of several conditions trustees placed on the special land use permit when approving it requires Prism Power Partners to monitor Yuba Creek monthly during construction and quarterly for 18 months after, White said.
Other conditions include allowing the township engineer to periodically inspect the array’s storm water system, and putting up $146,000 in a letter of credit, bond or cash surety to decommission the array when it’s past its useful life, White said.
Ground should break in spring 2021, with the third phase to wrap by year’s end, Jones said. The array should cost about $14 million to build, and the developer has a power purchase agreement in place with Consumers Energy.
White said he thought it seemed like a good use for the land, especially compared to a shopping center complete with large parking lot once planned for the site off M-72 near Bates Road.
“I felt they met all the criteria of the township, and it seems like a good project to me,” he said.
