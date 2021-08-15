DETROIT — A report by a civil rights group accusing Michigan border patrol agents of a lengthy pattern of discrimination and racial profiling spurred members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee to request a briefing from Homeland Security officials.
“They have asked for many more documents than we could access through our FOIAs,” Monica Andrade, an attorney with the Michigan office of the American Civil Liberties Union, said of a letter committee members sent earlier this month to federal officials.
“We are cautiously optimistic that this briefing can be the catalyst for reforms that will put an end to the abusive treatment of communities of color suffering at the hands of border patrol,” Andrade said.
The ACLU of Michigan’s report has a direct tie to northern Michigan and details the way in which U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials claim authority to conduct traffic stops not just at the border with Canada but anywhere in the state.
Dashcam footage from a 2018 traffic stop near Traverse City where a Michigan State Police trooper called in border patrol agents to check the identification of a lawful permanent resident introduced the report released in March and available online.
Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), chair of the subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), signed the Aug. 4 letter to Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and referenced specific findings from the report.
These include:
- More than 96 percent of those apprehended by CBP agents working in Michigan between 2012 and 2019 were described by CBP as “non-white.”
- Nearly half were either U.S. citizens or had lawful status.
- People of Latin American origin make up about 17 percent of Michigan’s foreign-born population, yet were 85 percent of the non-citizens detained by CBP agents working in the state.
- People of Canadian or European origin make up about 70 percent of illegal crossings on the U.S.’ northern border with Canada, yet were less than 4 percent of CBP’s detentions in Michigan, the report stated.
- A “Complexion Codes” chart, listing more than a dozen categories including “BLACK,” “DARK BROWN,” “FAIR” and “YELLOW,” and used by CBP agents to document the perceived skin tone of people they apprehend, was also included in, “The Border’s Long Shadow: How Border Patrol uses Racial Profiling and Local and State Police to Target and Instill Fear in Michigan’s Immigrant Communities.”
Raskin and Tlaib expressed alarm over CBP’s “100-mile zone” which encompasses the entire state of Michigan and expressed “constitutional concerns,” over activity which has taken place over several presidential administrations.
“We are deeply troubled by what appears to be discriminatory abuses of authority and misuse of taxpayer funds,” the letter states. “DHS must provide a full explanation of exactly how it is addressing the problems laid bare by the ACLU.”
Father Wayne Dziekan, who works within the Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Gaylord, said the issues reflected in the ACLU’s report illustrate what he and others have observed in northern Michigan for more than a decade.
Dziekan said law enforcement officers were to be commended for a willingness to risk their lives and their safety for the public, yet involvement with “questionable activities” by border patrol was is an issue.
“Local law enforcement’s seeking ‘translation assistance’ from the border patrol and border patrol’s sudden appearance ‘on the scene’ at stops by state and local law enforcement for even minor traffic violations or for unknown violations, for example, have frustrated, angered and caused fear among the Hispanic community all these years,” Dziekan said.
Geoff Boyce, a co-author with Andrade of the ACLU of Michigan’s 54-page report, agreed new and increased oversight of CBP was both welcome and long overdue.
“My hope is that Congress and the courts will revisit the broad authority that has been granted to the border patrol,” Boyce said. “Reign that in and define it with greater precision so it doesn’t lead to the kinds of abuses we’ve documented.”
In 2014 Boyce was a graduate student studying geography when he first submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Homeland Security, seeking CBP apprehension records as part of his dissertation research.
Boyce said after receiving no response he contacted the ACLU of Michigan regarding a possible collaboration.
Staff with the organization agreed to work with Boyce and others to try to obtain CBP apprehension logs and other policy documents filed between 2012 and 2019. Boyce said FOIA requests filed in 2015 with the assistance of the ACLU resulted in a few documents being produced, yet the majority of records requested were not turned over.
Attorneys with the ACLU of Michigan and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center successfully sued in federal court and the last of the documents requested were received in March 2020, the report states.
“Without their persistence and follow-through and the legal resources the ACLU was able to bring to bear, I don’t think I would have ever gotten these kinds of records,” Boyce said. “Yet there continues to be what I think of as a kind of a culture of secrecy within agencies like the border patrol and a real resistance to basic kinds of transparency.”
A CBP spokesperson previously declined comment on the report, though did confirm border patrol agents did participate in the traffic stop near Traverse City in 2018.
Kris Grogan, CBP spokesperson said in April, agents in Michigan enforce immigration law and work closely with local law enforcement throughout the state to do so.
The resistance and secrecy Boyce said he encountered at the agency may soon be tested.
The letter to Mayorkas from Raskin and Tlaib requests the secretary provide a briefing to the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties by Sept. 1.
Mayorkas also was asked to provide an exhaustive list of documents including DHS’s interpretation of its activities within the “border zone,” all internal communications regarding the ACLU of Michigan’s report, apprehension records for Michigan from 2019 to the present, as well as nationwide apprehension records from 2015 to the present.
CBP did not respond to a request for comment on the letter, though previously said most border patrol activity in the U.S. was conducted in the immediate border area.
Enforcement actions taking place away from the border are to prevent trafficking, smuggling and other criminal organizations from exploiting the public and the U.S.’s transportation infrastructure, Grogan said, shortly after the release of the ACLU report.
“It is the policy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to prohibit the consideration of race or ethnicity in law enforcement, investigation, and screening activities, in all but the most exceptional circumstances,” Grogan previously said. “As such, CBP is fully committed to the fair, impartial and respectful treatment of all members of the trade and traveling public.”
Andrade said the letter came after consultations between the ACLU of Michigan and congressional staff.
“People of Latin American origin have far too long been targets of Border Patrol because of the color of their skin and the language they speak,” Andrade said. “DHS must account for Border Patrol’s racist tactics.”
