TRAVERSE CITY — The newly-formed Northwest Michigan Lawyers Committee wasted no time in taking its first action — challenging a decision by Grand Traverse County to not fulfill a citizen’s Freedom of Information Act request.
The lawyers committee recently sent Kit Tholen, deputy civil counsel for the county, a letter regarding a FOIA request by Ted Wendling. The letter was obtained by the Record-Eagle.
Wendling was seeking the identity of a woman who created a spreadsheet that includes contact information for about 3,000 county commissioners or their counterparts in all 50 states. The spreadsheet was used to send out copies of a controversial board resolution that banned mandated vaccines and COVID-19 testing for county employees.
Wendling received a copy of the document and of an email with the woman’s initials — E.M. — but the name and email address is redacted. In the email, E.M. wrote the county administration office that she was worried she or her children would be harmed or harassed if her personal information was released via the FOIA request.
Wendling appealed the decision not to release the woman’s name, as Michigan law does not allow people who correspond with a public body to shield their identities because they want to preserve their anonymity.
He lost the appeal when the GTC Board of Commissioners in February upheld their denial on a vote of 4 to 3, with commissioners Darryl V. Morris, Betsy Coffia, Bryce Hundley voting to release the name.
The committee claims the timeline of the emails makes it clear that someone told E.M. the spreadsheet and her emails were the subject of a FOIA request and is concerned that someone in Tholen’s office may have told the citizen to claim that she would be in danger if the records were disclosed.
“Taken together, these actions are troubling and set a dangerous precedent that is contrary not only to the letter of the law, but to the spirit of FOIA itself,” the letter stated.
The committee is also seeking documents about the county’s FOIA policy, as well as the process of searching for and producing emails.
Tholen declined to comment on the letter, but sent a copy of his written response to the Record-Eagle. In it he writes that board Chairman Rob Hentschel contacted E.M. after board members were told the appeal was being placed on the agenda for the Feb. 2 meeting. FOIA appeals are decided by the county board.
The woman then contacted the administration office via email to request her personal information, as well as the spreadsheet not be released. The document, she wrote, is her intellectual property and if released the county may be liable for damages. The email was included in the Feb. 2 board packet.
“I can recognize the appearance that someone contacted E.M. — as Chairman Hentschel did — but the assumption that the prosecutor’s office did so is incorrect,” Tholen wrote.
Tholen was not a part of the phone call between E.M. and Hentschel and doesn’t know what was said, but neither were the attorneys on the committee, he wrote, “ ... and making an assumption of such nefariousness isn’t reasonable or productive.”
Hentschel has said putting together a list of 3,000 email addresses of elected officials across the country was proving difficult and E.M. volunteered to do so.
Wendling said he was thinking about his next steps and if they would include a lawsuit when the ACLU got involved.
“I was trying to decide whether this was a hill I was ready to die on,” Wendling said. “The thing is I know the records I FOIAed are public records.”
If the county gives the ACLU the records they are sending a clear message that there are two standards, Wendling said.
“How could you deny me the records and then turn them over to the ACLU,” he said.
Tholen wrote that he did not redact E.M.’s initials or the email domain name to assure Wendling that she was not someone on the board or in county administration. He also wrote that he did not recommend that the board uphold its original denial of the FOIA request, but gave commissioners options.
In a Jan. 28 memo to the board, Tholen advised commissioners they could opt to release E.M.’s name and email address, release one or the other, or uphold their original decision. He wrote that “emotions have run hot” regarding the vaccine and whether that constitutes a special circumstance under case law is a gray area.
The packet, which can be viewed by the public on the county website, also included Wendling’s full name, address and contact information.
The seven-member Northwest Michigan Lawyers Committee was formed at the behest of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan for the purpose of monitoring decision-making by local governments and responding to residents’ civil rights concerns.
It was prompted in part by two incidents that caused national outrage — a former Leelanau County Road Commissioner who used a racial slur just as a public meeting was starting, and a GTC commissioner who held a weapon across his chest while a woman spoke during the public comment portion of a livestreamed meeting.
The woman, Patricia MacIntosh, is suing the county and Ron Clous, who displayed the weapon onscreen for about seven seconds.
In a previous FOIA request, Wendling received copies of dozens of emails and other board correspondence from people who both supported and opposed the vaccine resolution that included all names and personal information.
His request returned more than 1,300 documents unrelated to the resolution, but excluded about a dozen emails that were related. Tholen had said the emails were withheld because they fall under attorney-client privilege.
Wendling appealed that decision, which was also upheld by the board.
