TRAVERSE CITY — Leaders with the state office of a national civil liberties nonprofit this week helped organize a committee of seven area attorneys tasked with monitoring local government decision-making and responding to residents’ civil rights concerns.
A senior attorney with the Detroit office of the American Civil Liberty Union on Monday referenced actions by elected officials which made national headlines, as one impetus for establishing the Northwest Michigan Lawyers Committee for the ACLU of Michigan.
“The region has been in the news over civil liberty related issues like the gun at the Grand Traverse County Commission, like racial epithets on a hot mic at the Leelanau County Commission, so we’re eager to have a presence here,” said ACLU of Michigan senior attorney Phillip Mayor.
Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous last year stood up from his seat during a livestreamed county board meeting, grasped a semi-automatic rifle, sat down and held the weapon across his chest in response to a resident’s request board members denounce the Proud Boys.
The resident, Patricia “Keli” MacIntosh, sued Clous and the county in federal court, and the civil suit is ongoing, as previously reported.
MacIntosh declined comment on the suit, but stated in court documents she believed Clous’ actions violated her free speech rights and could have a chilling effect on the rights of others, who may be afraid to speak during meetings for fear of retaliation.
Clous also declined comment, citing the ongoing nature of the lawsuit.
In the other action Mayor referenced, Leelanau County Road Commission trustee Tom Eckerle resigned in 2020, after using a racial slur moments before the start of a public road commission meeting.
Eckerle later denied succumbing to pressure over his use of the n-word and said he resigned because a newly hired road commission manager should not have to begin his new job under a “cloud,” as previously reported. Eckerle couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
Mayor listed local attorneys on the new ACLU committee as Maura Brennan, John Fazota, Deyar Jamil, Randy Karfanta, Elizabeth Maas, Mike Naughton and Blake Ringsmuth — who represents MacIntosh in her civil suit — who agreed to volunteer time and expertise.
“From my perspective I don’t think we’re ruling anything out,” Naughton said, when asked about the committee’s planned areas of practice.
“We want to be a beacon of hope for people who feel like they have issues that are going on here,” Naughton said. “It doesn’t have to be something as egregious as a gun at a county commission meeting.”
Not all the committee’s activities will necessarily involve litigation, Mayor said, and could include offering advice, filing records requests and gathering information.
The committee may expand in the future, to include Charlevoix and Petoskey-based attorneys, Naughton said.
The ACLU of Michigan has previously taken action on behalf of local residents in making changes in at least one local court, gathering data on racially-profiled traffic stops and litigating court cases in local, state and federal courts.
In 2020, for example, Mayor sent a letter to 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka, regarding the court’s unconstitutional use of cash bail paid for by a third party allocated to court costs instead of being refunded.
Stepka said in a letter to Mayor he’d reviewed the process and updated procedures in response to Mayor’s complaint.
And in October, ACLU attorneys sued Grand Traverse County, Sheriff Tom Bensley, Undersheriff Michael Shea and Jail Administrator Chris Barsheff, on behalf of a Grawn resident, Cyrus Patson, who stated he did not receive medication while incarcerated.
A Jan. 29 settlement agreement states Patson is to receive a medically prescribed dosage of Sublocade for treatment of an opioid use disorder while incarcerated, which the county is to pay for.
Patson’s attorney fees — $24,999.99— were also paid by the county, the settlement agreement states.
Court records show Patson missed a February hearing in 13th Circuit Court and on March 23 a judge issued a bench warrant.
