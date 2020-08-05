TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly 6,000 more Grand Traverse County residents cast absentee ballots in the 2020 primary election than voted both in person and by mail combined in the last presidential election year August primary.
Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele reported that 24,786 absentee ballots were issued for the Tuesday election with an 80.92 percent return rate, or 22,109 ballots. In 2016, 16,748 voters — 9,021 voted in person and 7,727 by mail — cast ballots.
The Grand Traverse absentee numbers mirrored statewide tallies.
The Associated Press reported that, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 1.6 million absentee ballots had been cast — breaking the record of nearly 1.3 million set in the November 2016 presidential election and also surpassing the nearly 900,000 cast in the March presidential primary.
The reason for the spike in absentee ballots cast is likely three-fold — the 2018 decision by Michigan voters to allow no-reason absentee voting, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s move to send mail-in ballot applications to every registered voter, and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that deterred many from going to the polls.
The setup at the Eighth Precinct in the Grand Traverse Governmental Center provided a clear indicator of how the election officials worked to give voters a sense of security entering the polls.
Clear plastic barriers shielded the workers, all wearing protective face masks.
Marks on the floor made sure voters and election workers kept physically distanced. Trays with clean pens and pencils along with other trays for used ones sat on the tables.
Hand sanitizer was readily available, as were the traditional “I Voted” stickers, and each voting booth was immediately wiped down and cleaned after someone cast their ballot.
Those precautions were put in place to curtail any further spread of the virus that has claimed more than 150,000 U.S lives since March.
But that did not stop some, like Traverse City resident Lisa Dopke-LaCourse, from practicing her civic duty.
“This is our Constitutional right, our privilege, our responsibility,” said Dopke-LaCourse, who wore a face mask as she entered and left the polls. “Either absentee or in person, you should get here and vote.”
Dopke-LaCourse said she felt comfortable walking into the precinct after seeing the safeguards in place. Election workers showed up at 5:45 a.m. to set everything up and provide a safe environment for voters coming through.
Connor Miller, the chairman of the Eighth Precinct and election inspector, credits the planning and work done by the city clerk’s office for preparing workers to handle the primary in a different environment. Miller said they had masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes and two gallons of hand sanitizer to meet the demand.
Miller called the process different this time around, adding he hoped to provide “the same experience for any voter that’s coming in here to vote in person.”
Scheele said the clerks “beefed up” all of the safety measures they could.
“A lot of people that are coming into vote are masking up out of respect for the workers,” Scheele said.
The flow of voters was steady Tuesday, Miller said, but the in-person turnout was expected to be lower with more people feeling comfortable voting by absentee ballot.
More than 31 percent of the 78,329 registered voters in Grand Traverse County requested a mail-in ballot, Scheele reported. She called the 81 percent return “pretty good” and said the number of absentee ballots did not really cause any headaches or issues.
The only issue was how long it took for precincts to report their vote totals. Scheele said shortly before 11 p.m. that her office was still waiting for the flash drives with the results on them to arrive at the governmental center, adding they were “still right on track.”
Final vote counts for Grand Traverse County were not available by 1:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.