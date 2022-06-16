TRAVERSE CITY — The Ann Arbor to Traverse City Rail Project will receive about a quarter of the money it needs from a recent federal transportation grant.
On June 2, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the Michigan Department of Transportation is receiving about $21 million for train infrastructure. MDOT will match the grant, bringing the total funding to $42 million.
Jim Bruckbauer, transportation director of the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, said the new funds are a “huge milestone” for the A2TC project. To finish upgrading the tracks for regular passenger service, he said it will cost about $153 million in either private or public money.
“The funding will improve tracks just north of Ann Arbor,” Bruckbauer said in a written statement. “Specifically, it includes installing four miles of new rail, upgrading about 40 miles of track, and replacing or fixing 11 bridges and culverts between Ann Arbor and Owosso.”
While the money is intended for making freight trains more efficient, Bruckbauer said the track upgrades will also benefit the future of passenger trains in Michigan.
David Goldsmith is a Traverse City resident and self-proclaimed train enthusiast. He has ridden long-distance passenger rails all over the country and is happy that Michigan could be getting more opportunities to travel by train.
“I’m very excited about it,” Goldsmith said. “It’s just too good to be true.”
Goldsmith said he wants Groundwork and other planners of the project to start holding public meetings to update the community and collect feedback on their work. Joe Ferraro, another Traverse City resident, said public involvement would be a good thing, but he is less excited about the project.
“As much as I’m for railroads—those have always been a good idea for mass transit—this one doesn’t seem like it would be a good investment,” Ferraro said. “There might a small contingent of people who want to come from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, but from my end it just looks like it’d be a bunch of rich people trying to get to their summer homes cheaper and using tax dollars to get it done.”
As a working-class person with two jobs, Ferraro said he would rather see investments in short distance trains people could use to commute to work.
Bruckbauer said the rail system is project to be done by 2025. He expects demonstration rides to start within the next 12 months.
