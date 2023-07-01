TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival attendees have a lot to look forward to as the annual event gets underway today.
Classic attractions are returning. Several new events are premiering. Add two air shows this weekend, fireworks, all sorts of food (don’t forget the cherries), music, parades, plus a fair weather forecast.
Traverse City’s 97th annual celebration promises not to disappoint those seeking entertainment and amusements in a waterfront setting that brings a special ambience to the week’s proceedings.
Festival Executive Director Kat Paye said they’re planning on a big turnout this year, with between 500,000 and 600,000 expected to attend. The festival runs through July 8.
Mainstay favorites, like the Air Show over West Grand Traverse Bay and the Ultimate Air Dogs competition, will return. New events include a pickleball tournament; a curling competition (sorry, bodybuilders, not that kind of curling); and a botanic garden party.
The classic Pit Spit competition is making a comeback this year — its first festival appearance since the pandemic.
The Community Royale Parade – at 6:30 p.m. July 6 – and the Cherry Royale Parade – at 11:15 a.m. July 8 – have new routes this year because of construction on the South Union Street Bridge.
Paye said the parades will begin at Railroad Avenue and East Front Street, then head down Front Street. They will pass through Central Neighborhood, taking a left on Oak Street and ending at 13th Street, near Trinity Lutheran Church and Thirlby Field.
With the festival taking place in and around downtown Traverse City, heavy traffic will likely be a factor when people are trying to get from place to place – especially after big shows and popular events. The festival’s media relations director, Susan Wilcox-Olson, said that the downtown area may be even more congested than usual because of the construction projects on some downtown streets. In addition, as many as 30-plus flights on most festival days will be bringing more people to town.
“We’re thrilled to welcome folks from outside the region to our festival,” said Wilcox-Olson, “We encourage everyone to be mindful and patient throughout the week – and to carpool or ride bikes when possible.”
And, speaking of traffic, Moomers “Cherry Traffic Jam” hand-packed ice cream will be making its second festival appearance this year.
This limited-time flavor (vanilla ice cream with local cherry swirl and graham cracker bits) is exclusively available at the Open Space Park, and at the original Moomers store at 7263 N Long Lake Road.
Cherry Traffic Jam will be around for the duration of the festival, as long as supplies last.
Most of the West Michigan cherries featured during the festival are brought up from South Haven and other downstate growing regions. But according to Wilcox-Olson, local cherries are expected to make an appearance this year.
“A lot of our cherries do come from West Michigan,” Paye said, “but we are the National Cherry Festival, not the Traverse City Cherry Festival, so we have cherries from all over.”
Grand Traverse is known for its tart cherries, which are popular in pies, jams, juices, and other multi-ingredient recipes, while sweet cherries tend to come from other regions.
“As Mother Nature cooperates, we’ll more than likely have fresh cherries from our own orchards this week,” Olson-Wilcox said. “All the warm weather has actually helped us.”
Despite some extremely dry weather in recent weeks, two fireworks shows are planned.
Trevor Tkach, CEO of Traverse City Tourism and president of the TC Boom Boom Club, said he is not concerned because public safety always comes before entertainment, so they will be taking precautions to protect against any fire hazards.
To reduce any risk of fire in the region, he does recommend that people attend the festival shows instead of having their own private fireworks.
“Come down and celebrate with your neighbors,” Tkach said.
Fourth of July fireworks will take place at 10:30 p.m. at Open Space Park, and at 10:30 p.m. July 8 for the Festival Finale Fireworks show at West Grand Traverse Bay.
This year’s Air Show will feature the return of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, who “set the tone for the entire week,” according to Wilcox-Olson.
One new attraction, the Flight Path at Delamar, will feature the air show from Hotel Indigo’s rooftop bar. Appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages will be available. This event will take place at 1 p.m. today and Sunday.
Visitors who prefer an air-conditioned Thunderbirds’ experience may be interested in checking out Picnic at the Park, which is taking place the 10th floor of the tower at Park Place Hotel and Conference Center. This event will also run today and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Another festival classic, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians Powwow, is returning for its 30th year. This will take place at the Kchi Wiikwedong Anishinaabek Powwow and Event Tent at 10 a.m. Monday.
Wilcox-Olson recommends that Cherry Fest-goers visit the MSU Horticultural Research Station in Suttons Bay. That attraction offers orchard wagon rides, educational exhibits, samples of cherry products, and a 4-H petting zoo. It will be open Monday through Friday during festival week.
“Everybody should take a determinant day during the week to go out there,” Wilcox-Olson said. “It’s a great experience.”
Traverse City Police Department oversees festival security in conjunction with Grand Traverse County, the Traverse City Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Michigan State Police, the Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard.
“It’s a collaborative effort,” said Gregg Bird, Grand Traverse County’s emergency management coordinator. “During these events, all the decision-makers for these different public safety agencies are in the same room together.
“We treat the festival space as its own municipality and operate through unified command.”
The festival was founded in 1926 by local cherry growers, at an annual pre-harvest tradition known as the “Blessing of the Blossoms,” which gradually developed into the festival as it is known today.
Cherry’s Fest’s economic impact was about $36 million in 2022 and, of the 150 events that take place during the eight-day celebration, about 90 percent of them are free to the public, according to Paye.
“We absolutely could not do this without well over 2,000 volunteers,” Wilcox-Olson said. “They make this happen.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can stop by Open Space park and sign up for shifts.
“We love to support a community that supports us,” Paye said. “We are honored and blessed to continue to function in Traverse City and have the Cherry Festival, year after year.”
For the most up-to-date information on Cherry Festival events, visit www.cherryfestival.org.
