BENZONIA — Anti-mask protests, conflicts over school closures and healthcare workers driven to the brink of despair — these scenarios occurring today also plagued society during the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1920.
An online Benzie Academy Lecture presented by the Benzie Area Historical Society examines medical, cultural and political responses to the Spanish the flu revealing striking similarities to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit’s director Barb Mort said there is hope in learning civilization has endured previous pandemics.
“Our country faced the challenge before and made it to the other side,” she said.
The program available for viewing anytime from the Society’s website features historian and author Michael Nagle.
Nagle shared his research into the Spanish Flu event along with news clippings, photos and other materials from the National Archives.
“History doesn’t repeat itself, but you see shadows of the past in the present,” he said.
Nagle, an instructor at West Shore Community College, reveals similarities between the two pandemics, including misinformation regarding the virus’s origins. In early 2020 some criticized China, blaming the country for the COVID-19 outbreak. Nagle says accusations during World War I claimed German spies instigated the flu on American soil. He explained that evidence now suggests the Spanish flu had its origins at a Kansas military base.
It was the deadliest outbreak of the 20th century. Experts estimate one-third of the world population was infected.
“The flu spread like wildfire,” Nagle pointed out.
The historian showed how as the flu pandemic swept through populations government bodies responded to the health crisis with restrictions and mandates. Archival materials from the period demonstrate flu pandemic responses mirror COVID-19 policies and protocols. Quarantines and social distancing were promoted, and several cities issued mask mandates to curtail the flu. Some communities issued fines or imprisonment to those violating mandates.
Michigan Governor Albert Sleeper issued a proclamation in October of 1918 mandating the closure theaters, churches, lodges, pool halls and all non-essential gatherings. Michigan communities had the authority to make decisions regarding school closures. Historians recount that school closures resulted in debates over whether homes or schools provided students the greater safety.
Protests mark public reactions during both pandemic periods. In March 2020, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the” Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive closing Michigan businesses and non-essential operations and directed non-essential workers to stay home. In May, armed protestors gathered outside the State capitol condemning the orders.
Nagle says America’s citizens generally complied with Spanish flu restrictions. They typically considered obeying a patriotic act — until WWI ended. Like contemporary times, protesters asserted restrictions violate constitutional rights.
The noncompliant during the flu pandemic were called slackers and often shunned for not doing what many thought a civic duty. Penalties for not masking-up included fines and even imprisonment in some communities. An anti-mask league formed as public resentment grew over the mandates.
But there was a lighter side to masking, even in 1918. Like many of today’s citizens who sported messages and decorations on their masks when COVID-10 required face protection, Nagle says some during the flu pandemic took the mask to the level of fashion.
Controlling the COVID-19 pandemic has the advantage of vaccines and pharmaceuticals unavailable to treat and prevent the Spanish flu. The August 2021 federal government COVID vaccine mandate for the armed forces was not unprecedented. Nagle said the first vaccine mandate for military troops was issued by George Washington during the Revolutionary War to address smallpox.
Medical workers of today caring for northern Michigan patients follow in the steps of those who fought the Spanish flu.
Lecture audience member Jan Buck shared the story of her Elberta-based physician grandfather who she said was a “horse and buggy doctor” during the period.
“He went on the road for two weeks at a time caring for people in Benzie County,” she said. “My grandmother was a nurse. She took care of patients that came to the door.”
Nagle highlighted the toll caring for Spanish flu patients took on healthcare workers through a letter written by a nurse working at a military compound.
“Soldiers are dying by the dozens,” she wrote. After the death of an officer she had cared for she said, “I had to go to the nurses’ quarters and cry it out.”
Another link between the two pandemics is the fact both span multiple waves.
Nagle says after three waves, the flu pandemic “petered out.” But it didn’t disappear altogether. Cleveland Clinic reports genetic traces of it still exist.
One audience member shared that her mother was born during the flu pandemic. Her brother participated in Pfizer’s COVID vaccine trials.
“Blood work showed he had antibodies to the Spanish flu,” she reveals. “So, I probably do, too.”
The end of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unknown but Nagle believes communication is a vital tool in conquering it.
“If our messaging is consistent and accurate, people welcome it,” he said. “They want to know — and they want to know how they can help.”
Access the hour-long Great Influenza Pandemic presentation free of charge from the Benzie Area Historical Society’s website at https://benziemuseum.org/2022/01/03/4497/
