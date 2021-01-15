TRAVERSE CITY — Former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Todd Ritter was sentenced to 16 to 120 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two felonies and a misdemeanor, stemming from accused misconduct while running the jail.
Ritter was sentenced Friday by 13th Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin Elsenheimer who said,"we are approaching the end of a sad chapter," before levying the sentence.
Ritter apologized to the victims, his children and his former colleagues at the jail.
"I held them in very high esteem, I still do," he said of his fellow corrections officers. "I have to work on myself so I can be the man they can look up to someday," Ritter added, referencing his sons.
Ritter pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to embezzlement by a public officer and misconduct in office — both felonies — and willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor, following an investigation by the Michigan State Police and the state Attorney General’s office.
Ritter was represented by attorney Shawn Worden, who added into the record that he was appointed, not retained; a plea agreement previously dismissed a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and a larceny charge, both felonies, court records show.
Ritter was accused of having inappropriate relationships with women who had previously been incarcerated in the jail, downloading pornography on his work cell phone and computer, using technology paid for by taxpayers to meet women online for sex, stealing drug test kits from the jail, using his work vehicle to tow his boat and sending those incarcerated to other jails to keep a favored incarcerated person in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
AG attorney Danielle Hagaman-Clark prosecuted the case after Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg requested a special prosecutor.
"It's the people's position that the defendant is not reformed in this particular case," Hagaman-Clark said. "I think he seeks to paint himself as a womanizer to ... escape justice in this case."
At the hearing Friday, Hagaman-Clark asked Judge Elsenheimer for an upward sentencing departure, citing details in a pre-sentence statement.
Worden objected, arguing one of the referenced women was a consenting adult and the some improper activity did not require additional sentencing.
"We don't put debtors in jail and we don't put adulterers in jail," Worden said.
"The county spent $18,000 to hire an attorney to do an investigation who did not recommend criminal sanctions," Worden said. "He has lost his job, he's now a felon, he's lost his career, he's lost his wife, he's not facing a lengthy jail term," which should be taken into consideration.
Worden had asked for a jail term with no probation; Hagaman Clark had asked for 23 months to 10 years in prison.
The pre-sentencing impact statement by probation officer Christopher Bearup, said Ritter had told Bearup that feelings of loneliness and isolation resulted in the former jail captain “seeking out other means of companionship” — an explanation Hagaman-Clark took exception to.
“Defendant utterly fails to acknowledge that his conduct goes far behind being a bad husband,” Hagaman-Clark wrote in a sentencing memo. “He is not being sentenced for his failures as a husband but rather his failures as a public officer.”
“He fails to acknowledge that his conduct has cost the taxpayers money by neglecting his duty to house prisoners based on what is best for the county,” she said. “He has used the precious, limited resources of the county for his own selfish purposes in the form of his cell phone, computer and vehicle. The defendant has failed to acknowledge the stain of his behavior on his fellow law enforcement officers.”
An investigation by the Michigan State Police found 62 photos and two videos of sexually explicit acts on his work cell phone and 43 pornographic files on his work computer seized from his office at the jail.
The investigation, aided internally by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff Department, identified information regarding the stolen drug test kits and the charges incurred by the county because of decisions by Ritter to send people who could have been lodged at the local jail, to other jails.
Ritter had a 20-plus-year history with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department when he was forced to resign April 11, 2019, after an internal investigation found lewd text messages and explicit photographs of former inmates on his department-issued cell phone and laptop, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
The impact statement also includes interviews with one of the former inmates Ritter had a sexual relationship with, who said Ritter confided confidential information about the jail to her.
She said after Ritter contacted her on the dating app, Tinder, he told her which corrections officers were dating, which corrections officers did not like each other and provided her with details on the aftermath of a jail suicide.
A corrections officer providing inside information to someone incarcerated or previously incarcerated — so called "pillow talk" — could be a security risk, Hagaman-Clark said.
Elsenheimer agreed.
"This information, if used maliciously, could in fact impact the security of a penal institution, that being the jail," Elsenheimer said.
Sheriff Tom Bensley, who was re-elected to his fourth term in November after being accused by challenger Greg Hall of turning a blind eye to Ritter’s criminal actions, shared his thoughts with Bearup, as part of the pre-sentencing impact statement.
“This incident continues to plague the Sheriff's Office similar to a boat dragging an oversized anchor that cannot be retrieved,” Bensley said. “The negative publicity and scar on the Sheriff’s Office Jail and, most importantly corrections officers as a whole, will not soon be forgotten.”
Bensley stated he thought the sexual misconduct charge, while dismissed, should not be overlooked by Elsenheimer, when deciding on sentencing.
“This charge was the result of Todd Ritter’s actions with one inmate, however many other female inmates and former inmates were the focus of his actions, and his criminal record will be void of any inappropriate relationships with females.”
Ritter will also have to pay $11,307, plus court costs in restitution — $192.55 for a 2017 overnight stay in a Lansing hotel with a woman previously incarcerated in the jail Ritter charged to the county; $55.40 for drug kits taken from the jail; $1,760 in boarding costs for a woman incarcerated in the jail who Ritter inappropriately promoted to trustee; and $9,300 incurred when Ritter sent people who could have been incarcerated at Grand Traverse County’s jail to other jails in order to keep a preferred woman incarcerated in Grand Traverse County.
Bensley said Ritter’s action made the work of county corrections officers more difficult and that the work environment in the jail was “severely hampered” by Ritter’s actions. He credited corrections officers for continuing to do their jobs, even after their respect for Ritter “vanished.”
“In summation, Todd Ritter has left a scar on the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and has dishonored the corrections profession,” Bensley wrote.
“Even though the criminal case is concluding," he added, "this will still be remembered long into the future as a monumental incident in the history of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.”
Ritter is to report to the Leelanau County Jail by 5 p.m. Friday, for transport to the Michigan Department of Corrections.
