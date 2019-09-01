TRAVERSE CITY — Don and Hannah Topping moved into their house on the northwest corner of Keystone and Cass roads in February 2018. Less than a month later, Don ran out the front door to help a woman who had flipped her car in front of their house.
“I didn’t realize how many accidents happen along Keystone until we moved here — it’s like weekly,” Don Topping said.
Safety along the corridor — especially at the Cass/Keystone intersection — needs to be addressed, the Toppings said.
Grand Traverse County Road Commission engineers recently proposed an intersection improvement project that could address safety, and congestion issues, at Cass and Keystone roads. But, a conceptual drawing of a two-lane roundabout calls for demolishing the Toppings’ house.
The project was one of four heard by road commissioners at their Aug. 20 meeting. Commissioners did not make any decisions, they instead set aside time for a longer discussion.
The Toppings weren’t contacted by the road commission before a Record-Eagle reporter approached them.
The couple said they’re willing to talk about selling the house to make room for the project.
“It’s a little sad, because we put a lot of work into (the house),” Hannah Topping said. “But, at the same time, I’ve seen so many accidents at this corner just living here and so many people running the red light (that) I kind of get it. I get why they want to do it.”
Letting their dog, Jax, out front is nerve-wracking and their 1-year-old son, Alex, isn’t allowed at all, she said. Hannah Topping said she barely took the two out back before Don fenced in the yard because young Alex would take off and it “scared the heck out of me.”
Something has to be done — she just wasn’t expecting that “something” to come onto their property, Hannah Topping said with a laugh. Luckily, they aren’t too attached to the house, since they’ve only been there a couple of years, she said.
“It’s our house, not our home,” Hannah Topping explained.
The road commission hasn’t yet reached out to the Toppings because the project still is in the conceptual phase, said Wayne Schoonover, county highway engineer. The road commission would end up buying the Toppings’ property if the initial conception becomes reality, he said.
The Toppings said they purchased the house for about $210,000. Grand Traverse County land records list the purchase price as $209,500. A Zillow online estimate currently values the house at $226,710.
Consumers Energy has a transformer station on the southwest corner of Cass and Keystone and a substation to the southeast — several power lines cut across both parcels. MDOT owns the rail line on the east side of Keystone Road. The Keystone Soccer Complex is east of the railroad and north of the substation.
The road commission hasn’t talked to Consumers Energy or the Michigan Department of Transportation either, Schoonover said.
If commissioners give the green light to move forward, conversations with the various landowners — including the Toppings — would be one of the first steps, Schoonover said.
Project designs and the right-of-way that would come with various layouts, environmental impacts and disruption of historical features all need to be considered, Schoonover said. There aren’t any apparent concerns regarding environmental or historical impacts, he said.
“But right-of-way? Very much. Very much of an impact,” Schoonover said. “Any time you’re looking at a parcel take, that’s big. Right now, nothing is budgeted. This is purely conceptual.
“Anything we’re doing here is impacting the entire public, and some more directly than others,” he said. “That’s something you don’t take lightly.”
Other proposals
Three other projects also were presented to road commissioners on Aug. 20.
One is pavement remarking to add an additional left-turn lane off of Hammond Road onto Keystone Road. The other two, like the Cass/Keystone intersection, call for roundabouts at intersections — Keystone, Beitner and River roads and Hammond and 4 Mile roads.
The proposals are based on the East-West Corridor Transportation Study’s final report, which was completed in May and included short-, mid- and long-term recommendations to address mobility issues in the county.
“Planning starts somewhere,” said Jason Gillman, road commission board chairperson. “Sometimes it has to go from conception to the trash can and sometimes it goes from conception to being fully realized.”
Road commissioners will meet on Sept. 17 for a work session dedicated to going over the corridor study’s final report and recommendations from staff.
Don Topping said he’ll likely go in order to get an idea of how serious commissioners are about the project. He doesn’t want to spend time on home improvement projects — they’ve redone the kitchen and bathroom so far — only to find out they’ll be bought out and have to move, he said.
The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the road commission office — 1881 LaFranier Road — and is expected to last two- to three hours.
