TRAVERSE CITY — Jim Rickfelder has been involved in home construction for most of his life.
He says it’s not unusual to find items left by previous occupants when tearing out walls and ceilings for home remodels: maybe a pack of gum, some old tools or magazines and newspapers.
“I’ve been looking for a million dollars,” he says, laughing.
While working on a remodel of an old house on Eighth Street in Traverse City recently, he didn’t find his fortune. But he did discover that a previous resident had left a Traverse City Record-Eagle dated 1961 along with a handwritten note on the wall:
“In 1961, Nov. 20, we put this cedar panel up — my wife Barbara, my girls Stephanie Jo, Mary Jo and Barbara Joe and Grandpa Steve Wade.”
It was signed by Bob Bradford, and came with a postscript: “Hope the ‘H’ or ‘A’ bomb didn’t get you.”
That last part gave Rickfelder pause. He had discovered the note on the same day that Russia was invading Ukraine.
“I thought that was kind of ironic — coincidental,” Rickfelder says. “It was an issue back then and maybe something on people’s minds and maybe he was a little bit scared.”
No doubt, explains Tom Gordon, instructor of humanities at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City. He says 1961 and 1962 were the height of the Cold War. By the end of 1961, Americans had lived through the Bay of Pigs Invasion, which was a failed attack launched during the John F. Kennedy administration to oust Cuban leader Fidel Castro from power. The Berlin Wall also went up that year. Even the headline on one of the front-page stories in that 1961 Record-Eagle was, “Kennedy, Adenaur to Meet on Berlin.” (Konrad Adenaur was German chancellor at the time.)
“These were the two events in ’61 he’s reflecting on and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh things are going to be awful, and I can imagine the next year — the Cuban Missile Crisis — it was, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to die,’” Gordon says. “He’s reflecting the zeitgeist of the time.”
As it happens, Stephanie Jo (Bradford) Beach and her sisters still live in Traverse City.
The house Rickfelder was remodeling is the one her family occupied from when she was about 6 until she went to college around 1969. Her grandparents lived there before them.
“It’s a Sears and Roebuck house, it came from a catalog,” she recalls.
Beach, a former Record-Eagle employee, remembers when her family remodeled the house. She was around 12, and they had to move out and stay at a cottage until the work was completed.
She has no recollection of her dad writing the note that Rickfelder discovered, though she doesn’t think it’s unusual that he did.
“People did that a lot when they remodeled,” she says. “They’d put something in the wall.”
And the threat Russia posed wasn’t a common topic of discussion in her family.
“I don’t remember my folks talking a lot about it,” she says. “Of course, at that point, we were all doing the ‘in case of a nuclear attack, get under your desk’ thing, which is funny because — yeah, right.”
Beach does vividly recall the Cuban Missile Crisis that came the following year, when the U.S. and Russia came to a standoff over the Soviet Union placing nuclear missiles in Cuba.
It ended with Russia agreeing to stop and also remove those already in place. As a result, the U.S. backed down from a threat to invade Cuba.
“I was terrified,” she says. “I was sure we were all going to be nuked. Everyone was just glued to the TV.”
Gordon says things aren’t so different right now.
“I can’t compare it exactly because I didn’t quite exist yet,” he says. “But I would imagine it’s similar. I know I’ve been just checking the news sites every hour … and that’s not something I normally do.
“So yes, I think Americans are pretty interested in what’s happening and concerned about what’s happening and with good reason.”
